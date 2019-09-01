VIDEO: Day two of Summerset draws bigger crowds

JP Maurice, The Matinee, Kim Mitchell and April Wine take main stage at Fort Langley

Organizers estimates turnout doubled for day two of the Summerset Music and Arts Festival at historic Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Attendance was up for day two of the first Summerset Music and Arts Festival in Fort Langley, with a line up that included Kim Mitchell, April Wine along with JP Maurice and The Matinee.

Mitchell thanked the audience and organizers for supporting live music, then led the crowd on a sing-a-long with his hit, “I am a wild party.”

Jonathan Houweling, director of event organizer Red Door, estimated attendance was roughly double that of Friday.

“We were expecting that,” Houwelling commented.

READ MORE: Summerset starts with a bang

Summerset will wrap up today with performances by The Wild North, Kadooh, Washboard Union and Paul Brandt on the main stage at historic Fort Langley.

Red Door started as the events planning branch of Trading Post Brewery and became it’s own stand alone company last fall.

Summerset is Red Door’s second event after the Fort Langley Beer and Food Festival in May, a one-day celebration that boasted 25 Fraser Valley breweries and food vendors.

It supports Arts Umbrella, Fort Langley Fine Arts and Elementary Schools, Langley Hospice and Opportunity International, who get a portion of ticket proceeds from supporters who obtain a code by visiting their social and web pages.

On Saturday, before the main acts began performing, the smaller Village Stage was hosting a lineup of up-and-coming acts who performed in the Summerset Star Search.

There was a selection of craft beer, wines, and ciders along with food trucks and local vendors.

Among the vendors, lifeapp.ca featured a wall of gratitude with hand-written anonymous notes that founder Jonathan Penner explained were a lead-in to a larger event planned for Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley that will focus on “creating a culture of appreciation.”

More photos from day two can be viewed online.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Kim Mitchell took the main stage for day two of the Summerset Music and Arts Festival at historic Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

April Wine closed out day two of the Summerset Music and Arts Festival at historic Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)