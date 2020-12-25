Gord Maxwell and Laurie Thain, who perform together as Maxwell and Thain, have released a Christmas song. (Dee Lippingwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Gord Maxwell and Laurie Thain, who perform together as Maxwell and Thain, have released a Christmas song. (Dee Lippingwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Enjoy a Christmas song by Maple Ridge teacher, performed by her dad

Though the song was written a few years ago, its reflective tone captures 2020

Two area musicians didn’t want to settle for a silent night this Christmas because of coronavirus.

Gord Maxwell and Langley resident Laurie Thain, who perform as Maxwell and Thain, went into the studio to create a song. Gord sings the song written by his daughter, Aubrey, a French Immersion teacher in Maple Ridge who turns 27 on Christmas Day.

“Not so long ago, Gord’s daughter Aubrey was studying and living in France,” Thain explained. “For the first time in her life she found herself away from home for the holidays. She never forgot that feeling and when she got home, she reflected that feeling in a song for her family.”

Audrey’s choice to spend Christmas away from home led to the song.

“I decided to stay in Europe and travel with my friend for Christmas instead. It was a wonderful experience, but being away from my family on the most important day of the year was really difficult,” she said.

Turns out she missed the family traditions.

“My favourite tradition of all of them is singing songs on Christmas Eve,” Aubrey said. “My dad plays piano and we sing carols. My little sister has a beautiful voice and sings duets with my dad too. They bring me to tears every year. Flash forward to November 2015, I was living back at home with my parents, but both my sisters had moved away for school. As I normally do when I start to write a song, I sat down at the piano and just started fiddling around with the keys. It wasn’t exactly planned but the tune started to sound “Christmas-y”and that’s when the inspiration started.”

Aubrey, who has been writing songs since she was about 10, performed the song for her family the next year.

“I kept the song a secret from my family until Christmas Eve. I played it to them as an early Christmas present during our traditional Christmas Eve sing along. Every year myself or my Dad plays it on the piano at Christmas Eve, and this year he surprised me by finishing the final mix,” she said.

Pandemic isolation gave Gord the time to finish the song Christmas With You which they have posted online for the public to enjoy.

Aubrey plays piano and a bit of guitar and will lend her voice to singing but her passion is songwriting.

While her priorities changed and she pursued teaching as a career over music, she keeps music as her special hobby, finding it therapeutic as well as giving her another connection to her father.

“If I’m really proud of the song I show my dad and we work together to put a recording down,” she explained. “We have stuff recorded from when I was a teenager up to last year.”

Isolation has also made many people introspective, her included.

So many of us aren’t able to see our loved ones this Christmas because of the pandemic, and I think this song really puts into words and music the sadness some people are feeling over that,” Aubrey said. “On the other hand, some people are lucky and have their loved ones near for Christmas. They may not be able to see their extended family or travel, but it gives them an opportunity to appreciate a smaller, more intimate Christmas.”

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual concert series Songs for Seniors to bring families separated by COVID together

Just Posted

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Langley RCMP Cpl. Julie Bion peered over a pile of donations stuffed in the back seat of an RCMP patrol cruiser at the Saturday, Dec. 19 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First fill-the-police-car fundraiser generates big donations

Event raised cash and food contributions for Langley Food Bank

Painful Truth: A colourful holiday season

Not just a traditional west coast ‘green Christmas.’

A musical season greeting shared by the Langley Ukulele Ensemble and the Langley Advance Times & Aldergrove Star. (Langley Ukulele Ensemble/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO GREETING: Merry Christmas, Langley!

May you and yours have a joyous holiday and a fantastic 2021

MacKenzie, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary
LETTERS TO SANTA1: Langley kids hope to make the Nice list

A selection of letters from local kids and watch for two more assortments over the holiday season

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

Most Read