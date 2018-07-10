Bruce Coughlan, formerly of Langley, leads Tiller’s Folly. This is one of three groups performing during the McBurney Plaza Summer Series evening event on Saturday. (Special to the Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Evenings at McBurney fill Langley city plaza with music

An outdoor space in the centre of the City is becoming well known for offering musical interludes.

Two evenings of music are on tap in the next week in McBurney Plaza.

The first is the next in the Downtown Langley Business Association’s summer series, this one a night-time Celtic celebration featuring Blackthorn Band, former Langley band Tiller’s Folly lead by Bruce Coughlan, and Whiskey Richards from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

McBurney Plaza Summer Series was launched by the DLBA and the City of Langley in 2015.

During the last few years attendees have had the opportunity to experience circus acts, science fun, Jedi battles and more, explained organizer Sherryl Parsons, of Rare Affairs Event Management.

They’ve hosted do-it-yourself experts, local artists, Juno nominated musicians, and performing artists from around the world.

One of the things guests said they enjoyed was the evening event piloted last year.

Consequently, there are now two adult-only evening events on tap for the summer series this year, added to the three afternoon, family-oriented events (two of which have already passed).

Those wishing to attend the evening events must buy tickets ahead for $15. They’re available online.

The event is restricted to people 19 years and older. Partial proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to KidSport Langley.

In addition to the live entertainment being offered, the evening will also feature the sale of craft beer, local wine, and street food, Parsons explained.

Still to come this summer, there’s another daytime event on Saturday, July 28. It will be a variety show. And the final evening event of the summer is a country music night on Saturday, Aug. 11. Again, tickets will have to be purchased in advance, online for the latter show.

.

More music

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, July 18, the City is also hosting a Sounds of Summer concert series running from 7 to 8 p.m.

This features Wild Blue Herons (WBH) offering some R&B, jazz, blues, funk, and a little soul sprinkled in for good measure.

Each week will feature a different artist and genre of music.

WBH features co-writers Bill Sample and Darlene Ketchum, and other musicians who have played in a number of jazz clubs and events throughout the province.

They recently released their first album, On the Outside, and will feature a number of those new songs at Wednesday’s show.

