Langley musicians Ryan and Laura Koch, known as The Kwerks, release song exploring human connection

Ryan and Laura Kwerk snap a picture with Aleks Paunovic (centre) who plays a role in their new video, “Find Your Loud.” (Ryan and Laura Kwerk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

“Find Your Loud,” an advance single off Langley duo, The Kwerks, forthcoming album hit the web at the start of November.

This is 11th video produced by the BC-based band helmed by songwriter Laura Koch and her husband Ryan.

Directed by Jason R. Goode, the cast includes a bevy of Lower Mainland actors including Aleks Paunovic, Viv Leacock, and Trinity King in performances encapsulating the human condition of longing for love, understanding, and connection.

“Find Your Loud” weaves three story lines together – a struggling husband and wife, an emotional father-son in the wake of illness, and a relationship between two teenagers.

Laura said she sat down to pen the tune a year ago heading into the holidays and wound up with a song about human connection.

“I was trying to get in the jingle-bells mood and I just looked around and felt so beat down by the pain and hate and anger in the world; the way that humanity seemed to be suffering at the hands of each other, and so the plan changed.”

With three albums behind them, most recently Bigger Badder Dreams over one year ago, the couple bills themselves as an eager couple who dropped everything to pursue music.

In 2018, The Kwerks garnered a Top 10 spot in the CBC Searchlight competition as well as several award nominations including “Excellence in Performance by a Female Artist.”

Though their upbeat sound consists of a folk-pop and bluegrass mix, with even a hint of rock thrown in, the themes found in “Find Your Loud” lent itself to a slightly more somber tone.

“I’m passionate about this idea of human connection, of healing the pain between individuals, of moving from isolation to connection and love,” Laura said. “The song is an anthem to start beating your drum, a metaphor for a heartbeat, for other people to reach out and connect and heal all the pain we are feeling so universally right now.”

In other words, Laura said viewers can undoubtedly expect to have their heart-strings pulled.

Popping up at a few venues and Christmas events for some live performances, people can follow the pair’s musical adventures on their website www.thekwerks.com.

The Kwerks new album featuring “Find Your Loud” is slated for an early 2020 release.

“What I want is for people to feel those fuzzy feelings, and then go and do something with them – reach out to people around them, people they know, people they don’t know, people they walk by in the street,” Laura added.

“I want to cause them to rethink how they interact with the people all around them in their everyday lives.”

