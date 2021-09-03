VIDEO: Food truck festival gets underway

A selection of food was being cooked up and served at the Langley Community Block Party, a food truck festival happening Friday night and Saturday in the Christian Life Assembly church parking lot. J.B. Khangura was among those who stopped in to grab some doughnuts. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Crowds were light heading into the first day of the food truck festival in Langley Friday evening, but organizers are optimistic it will be a busy weekend.

It’s not too late to grab a bit tonight, said Jason Faria, owner and operator of the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.

He explained that the event is set up until 10 p.m. tonight (Friday) in the Christian Life Assembly church parking lot, at 21277 56th Ave.

They’ll be back, as well on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SEE WHO’S THERE

In addition to the food trucks – different ones each day, there is also going to be a DJ on site.

RELATED: 2-day food truck festival rolls into Langley September long weekend

For complete details visit greatervanfoodtruckfest.com/events/langley-community-block-party.

.

FoodLangley

A selection of food was being cooked up and served at the Langley Community Block Party, a food truck festival happening Friday night and Saturday in the Christian Life Assembly church parking lot. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A selection of food was being cooked up and served at the Langley Community Block Party, a food truck festival happening Friday night and Saturday in the Christian Life Assembly church parking lot. Tamara and Kyle Bose were among those who stopped by Kurry Up for a bite to eat. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A selection of food was being cooked up and served at the Langley Community Block Party, a food truck festival happening Friday night and Saturday in the Christian Life Assembly church parking lot. Tamara and Kyle Bose were among those who stopped by Kurry Up for a bite to eat. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)