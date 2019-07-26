VIDEO: Fort Langley jazz fest kicks off with outdoor blues show

Numerous blues artists performed inside the walls of the Fort Langley National Historic Site Friday

Hundreds brought their lawnchairs and blankets and settled in on the grassy slope inside the wall of the Fort Langley National Historic Site Friday night to share some blues.

To kick off the second annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival happening this weekend in the village, event organizers expanded the program this year to include this first-of-its-kind blues concert inside the palisades of the fort.

And event executive director Karen Zukas was thrilled with the new evening event that featured the MudBay Blues and the Steve Kozak bands, as well as an all-star jam session featuring Harpdog Brown, Wailin’ Al Walker, Delannah, Joani Bye, Murray Porter, Brandon Isaak and special international guests, Smilin’ Jack Smith and Joe Mock.

“What a line-up!” host Jim Brynes repeated a few times during his evening duties as emcee.

“It’s not every day you get to perform and here a blues show in a fort,” Brynes noted.

Read here for more details about all the free events happening Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28 in the village – the Fort Langley Community Hall serving as ground zero for music and arts events happening throughout the downtown area both days.

 

