VIDEO: Fort Langley paying homage to Vaughan

Russell Marsland and Lovestruck bring a tribute concert to the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday.

A Vancouver guitarist and vocalist will be paying tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan with a concert in Fort Langley this weekend.

Russell Earl Marsland and the Lovestruck band are perform at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday night.

Describing Marsland as one of Canada’s top guitarist-singers, show promoter Rob Warwick said guests will fall in love with his deep bluesy stylings.

Marsland has been a “powerful presence” in the Vancouver music scene for more than 30 years, explained Warwick.

In 1978, he co-founded Vancouver’s legendary R&B All Stars, and the band played its first gig opening for Long John Baldry.

Since then, Marsland has performed with hundreds of artists, sharing the stage with The Allman Brothers, B.B. King, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, and Steppenwolf – to name but a few.

Today, he travels the continent performing a tribute act to one of his all-time favourite musicians – Vaughan.

This weekend’s show, Lovestruck, celebrates the music of the legendary Vaughan, and pays homage to a man Marsland describes as one of the most influential guitarists of the 1980s blues revival.

The show taps into the “fire and passion of this incredible artist who left us way to soon,” Warwick said.

The tribute concert is being held Saturday evening, doors opening at 7 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and available at all Ticketmaster locations, or can be charged by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

