VIDEO: Fort Langley paying homage to Vaughan

Russell Marsland and Lovestruck bring a tribute concert to the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday.

A Vancouver guitarist and vocalist will be paying tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan with a concert in Fort Langley this weekend.

Russell Earl Marsland and the Lovestruck band are perform at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday night.

Describing Marsland as one of Canada’s top guitarist-singers, show promoter Rob Warwick said guests will fall in love with his deep bluesy stylings.

Marsland has been a “powerful presence” in the Vancouver music scene for more than 30 years, explained Warwick.

In 1978, he co-founded Vancouver’s legendary R&B All Stars, and the band played its first gig opening for Long John Baldry.

Since then, Marsland has performed with hundreds of artists, sharing the stage with The Allman Brothers, B.B. King, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, and Steppenwolf – to name but a few.

Today, he travels the continent performing a tribute act to one of his all-time favourite musicians – Vaughan.

This weekend’s show, Lovestruck, celebrates the music of the legendary Vaughan, and pays homage to a man Marsland describes as one of the most influential guitarists of the 1980s blues revival.

The show taps into the “fire and passion of this incredible artist who left us way to soon,” Warwick said.

The tribute concert is being held Saturday evening, doors opening at 7 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and available at all Ticketmaster locations, or can be charged by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

EARLIER THIS YEAR AT SEPASS: Neil Diamond tribute comes to Fort Langley

 

Previous story
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ triumph at Emmys

Just Posted

Driver of pickup stolen from Langley crashes into car in Abbotsford

No serious injuries in collision on Monday night

VIDEO: Fort Langley paying homage to Vaughan

Russell Marsland and Lovestruck bring a tribute concert to the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday.

Traffic lights going up on accident-prone 16 Avenue in Langley

Work is underway on safety improvements at three intersections along route

Volunteer crew ready to build wheelchair ramps for Langley amputee

Jean Moulton will soon have an easier time getting in and out of her home.

Affordable housing on agenda for next Langley Township council

Staff will work on a plan to create a “seniors village” project.

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada

Information will be used to learn more about where white sharks move in Canadian waters

Mix-up of bodies leads to funeral home reforms in Nova Scotia

One woman was was mistakenly cremated, another was embalmed and presented to family members during a visitation that went horribly wrong

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Most Read