(Photo: friendsparodyontour.com)

TOURING SHOW

VIDEO: ‘Friends’ TV show musical coming to stages in Surrey, Kelowna, Victoria

The musical parody features ‘We’ll Always Be There For You’ and other songs

A musical that “lovingly lampoons” the “Friends” TV show is coming to Surrey.

Right Angle Entertainment’s touring show is a “comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s ‘Friends,’ celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.”

Live Nation Entertainment has announced “FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” dates at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 1, 2022, Victoria’s Royal Theatre (Feb. 2) and Kelowna Community Theatre (Feb. 3).

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.ca.

The show, recommended for viewers aged 13 and older, was an off-Broadway hit, according to an event advisory.

The plot: “It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. The musical recreates our favourite moments from all 10 years of ‘Friends’ through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.”

Songs in the musical include “How You Doin’?” (sung by the Joey character), “We Were On A Break!” (Ross), “The Ballad of Fat Monica,” “Could I BE Anymore…In Love with You” (Chandler) and “We’ll Always Be There For You.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live theatreMusic

Previous story
Fort Langley Jazz Festival searching for performers

Just Posted

Vivian Gillard has been moonlighting as a seasonal associate at Spirit Halloween in Langley for the past nine years. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Moonlighting at a Langley Halloween shop

An individual using a mobility scooter to get around in the nearby community of Maple Ridge shares Frank Konopski’s concerns about motorists watching for people – whether on foot or on scooters – in crosswalks. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Three close calls in as many days angers Langley senior

Pedestrians crossing the road in poor weather conditions (Aldergrove Star files)
Langley RCMP hand out reflectors in Aldergrove

Langley City is looking for youth and adult mentors to be part of a new program being rolled out. (Screengrab)
Langley City rolls out new youth mentorship program