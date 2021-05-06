A fundraiser gets underway May 10 to raise $10,000 towards purchasing new pianos for Langley schools, to replace the old instruments like this one at Shortreed Elementary. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A fundraiser gets underway May 10 to raise $10,000 towards purchasing new pianos for Langley schools, to replace the old instruments like this one at Shortreed Elementary. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Fundraiser buying new pianos for Langley schools

A 15-day music practice-a-thon aims to buy 15 instruments; it starts Monday

Organizers of a 15-day fundraiser hope to generate enough money to buy 15 new pianos for schools in Langley this year.

Thank You for the Music Society is hosting a practice-a-thon fundraiser that kicks off on Monday, with president Shelley Gimbel hoping to engage at least 800 or more musicians from throughout the community and Lower Mainland.

The music society is working, in partnership with the Langley School District Foundation, to raise more than $10,000 towards the purchase of the new Yamaha acoustic, hybrid and stage pianos.

RELATED: $200,000 in donations help feed hungry Langley students

They’re for local public schools that need them most, said Gimbel, noting the district has identified the need for more than 15 new pianos across the district in the coming years.

The premise of the fundraiser is simple. Musicians sign up to participate, collect pledges, and commit to practise their instrument for a set amount of time during the 15-day fundraiser that runs May 10-24.

Musicians of all ages can strengthen their practice habits, have the chance to win a range of exciting prizes, and have fun while supporting music education, she noted.

“For my family, and I’ve heard the same from neighbours and friends, activating and engaging with the arts has really been a lifeline during this pandemic. So I’d like to encourage everyone to sign up for the Practice-A-Thon and make music a positive focus for these 15 days,” Gimbel said.

People can register online at http://raiseathon.ca/thankyouforthemusic.

A small group of society volunteers is also currently seeking additional support from community organizations and local businesses for prize donations for Practice-A-Thon participants, as well as financial support in matching donations.

“This is a great chance for local companies to show their love and support for the arts and their community,” Gimbel said. “We can all stay safe at home, celebrate the positive force of music in our lives, and work to share the benefits of music with others through the Practice-A-Thon fundraiser.”

Susan Cairns, the district foundation executive director, was moved by the passion and commitment to help students demonstrated by the Thank You for the Music president and those involved in this latest fundraiser.

RELATED – VIDEO: Langley music students join provincial fundraiser for mental health

“In my years… I have witnessed that whenever school budgets are tight, music programs are the first to go. Deemed as unessential, the programs often suffer a slow demise and each time it happens it’s harder to bring them back to their previous glory,” Cairns said.

“Instruments including violins, trumpets, woodwinds, and pianos are expensive and require regular maintenance. But in the words of many, music education should not be seen as a privilege for the few, but as a vital part of the curriculum for everyone… Music feeds the heart, soul, and brain.”

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationfundraiserLangleyMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley music students join provincial fundraiser for mental health

Just Posted

A fundraiser gets underway May 10 to raise $10,000 towards purchasing new pianos for Langley schools. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fundraiser buying new pianos for Langley schools

A 15-day music practice-a-thon aims to buy 15 instruments; it starts Monday

The family of missing woman Kristina Ward was ‘blanketed’ before about 60 people took part in a Wednesday march through Langley City, marking Red Dress Day, the day to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women. Organizer Laura Sheck-Bell, at left, said it was the first of many marches.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Families of missing women participated in first Red Dress Day march in Langley City

60 took part in May 5 event

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Constituent does not consider MP’s ‘unclean’ use a slur

Local letter writer said the biblical quote was not an insult to gay MP

A Worksafe BC temporary closure order posted on the front entrance of the Langley Canadian Tire on Thursday, April 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
First Langley business in several days hit by COVID-19 closure order

A plumbing company is the latest to have to shut down temporarily

Acting RCMP Supt. Bhatti told council property crime in Langley City took a “significant” drop in the first three months of the year, but the number of mail theft incidents more than doubled (City of Langley video feed)
VIDEO: Property crime drops in Langley City: report

Reduction called ‘significant’ by acting officer in charge of Langley RCMP detachment

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Ripy Jubbal of Abbotsford has received a 30-month jail sentence for the fraudulent use of credit cards and credit card data. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman sentenced for $80K in fraudulent credit card purchases

Ripy Jubbal and spouse used identities of 19 different victims, court hears

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

Most Read