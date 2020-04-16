VIDEO: Indie Langley band changes name and records isolation-themed tune

Soul Push, formerly known as Little India. (Soul Push/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Langley indie-rock band is emerging with a fresh look, a different name, and a new single.

After years of writing and performing under different titles – mostly notably Little India – members Andrew Dixon, Dallyn Hunt, Tim Morrison and South African songwriter Conan Jurek, signed a record deal under the name Soul Push with Riptide Music Group earlier this year.

The idea for Soul Push was formed after the quartet decided to chase inspiration and temporarily move their lives to Europe.

After writing an album in London and recording it in a small town in Portugal, they returned to the North American scene.

Harmonizing modernism with the romance of music’s earlier decades, the group affirms that there is still an art in storytelling.

For them, music isn’t about finding an identity; it’s about exploring new ones – referring to their original sound “R&B meets rock-pop – gospel soul meets synthesizers.”

In 2019, they debuted their first track, “Diamonds” alongside an enthusiastic music video with an inside-look on their time spent overseas.

READ MORE: Little India gets big break

Now, Soul Push’s debut single “Tender” will be released Friday, April 17, along with a music video featuring creative collaboration between artists during isolation.

Using FaceTime and numerous voice notes to collaborate with the featured vocalist on the track, Toronto based singer Willa, “Tender” is described a song about long distant romance, and the heartache that one endures with it.

When two lovers are forced into a distance-driven relationship, they have no choice but to revert to technology to express any sort of connection with one another.

Eighteen dancers and each of the band members filmed themselves in their home settings while using “Tender” as a backing track to improvise and create a bright and unique music video during isolation across three countries – Canada, USA, and Mexico.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Soul Push wants to continue on this trend of distant collaboration by bringing artists together from around the globe and giving them an opportunity to express their creativity through alternative outlets.

People can find more information on the band and hear the new single “Tender” at www.soulpush.net.

Music

