VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury, Ont.-born game-show host announced the news in a video posted on the “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. kid

Trebek says he wanted to announce the news himself to prevent fans “from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports.”

He acknowledges the prognosis for stage four pancreatic cancer “is not very encouraging.”

But he adds that he’s “going to fight this” and “going to keep working.”

The 78-year-old says with love, support and prayers, he plans “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told — I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years,” he said jokingly in the video.

“So help me: keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley artist finds new passion late in life

Just Posted

“Massive” fees on construction loans to Langley developer illegal, judge rules

A recent judgment slashed some debts owed in the fallout of the Murrayville House condo project.

U14 soccer team take top spot in league championships

Aldergrove youth soccer team return from the coastal league championships with a gold medal.

Langley Rivermen and Chilliwack Chiefs face at least one more game

Chiefs avoid BCHL playoff elimination with road win at Langley

VIDEO: Langley Trappers take lead in series against Delta

Team has two wins and one loss in the PJHL second round playoff series

Why the W.C. Blair pool was shutdown for four weeks

Warranty work is being carried out on newly-added features, Township manager says

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Mother of B.C. homicide victim shocked over eight-year sentence for killer

‘Our grief over the loss of our beloved Doug is now compounded with this shocking injustice’

Health and Wellness Show comes to Fraser Valley for first time

Event on March 9 and 10 at Tradex in Abbotsford features keynote speaker Tommy Europe

Vancouver man, 18, charged in multi-city crime spree

Jeevan Johal Saepan is accused of robbing a vehicle, colliding with a police car, shooting at another vehicle

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

Most Read