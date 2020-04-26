VIDEO: Langley Centennial Museum staff encourage virtual visits

Exhibitions go online for all to experience amid physical COVID-19 closures

Kobi Christian, arts and heritage curator at Langley Centennial Museum, poses with the Sporting Life exhibition. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

While the Langley Centennial Museum has been shut for more than one month due to COVID-19 closures, their website is wide open and staff are inviting to take a virtual tour.

Two 360 Virtual Tour Experiences leads guests through the Temporary Exhibition Gallery and their Permanent Exhibition Gallery – all through the click of a mouse which people can control to go their own speeds.

In the Permanent Exhibition Gallery, people can discover the collection of First People’s woodcarvings, tools, stone sculptures, and basketry.

The Temporary Exhibition Gallery currently houses The Sporting Life: A History of Athletic Fashions, put on by fashion collector and historian Ivan Sayers.

People can visit the virtual tour portal at https://museum.tol.ca/museum/Portal/visit.aspx.

Staff members of the Centennial Museum additionally thanked volunteers and guests from a Zoom message published on their Facebook page last week.

