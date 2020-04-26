Kobi Christian, arts and heritage curator at Langley Centennial Museum, poses with the Sporting Life exhibition. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley Centennial Museum staff encourage virtual visits

Exhibitions go online for all to experience amid physical COVID-19 closures

While the Langley Centennial Museum has been shut for more than one month due to COVID-19 closures, their website is wide open and staff are inviting to take a virtual tour.

Two 360 Virtual Tour Experiences leads guests through the Temporary Exhibition Gallery and their Permanent Exhibition Gallery – all through the click of a mouse which people can control to go their own speeds.

In the Permanent Exhibition Gallery, people can discover the collection of First People’s woodcarvings, tools, stone sculptures, and basketry.

The Temporary Exhibition Gallery currently houses The Sporting Life: A History of Athletic Fashions, put on by fashion collector and historian Ivan Sayers.

People can visit the virtual tour portal at https://museum.tol.ca/museum/Portal/visit.aspx.

READ MORE: VIDEO and PHOTOS: Historical sportswear hit the runway

Staff members of the Centennial Museum additionally thanked volunteers and guests from a Zoom message published on their Facebook page last week.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian stars to unite in ‘Stronger Together’ COVID-19 broadcast benefit

Just Posted

VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200 Street in Langley

Section near 20th Avenue closed to traffic

LETTER: Reader outraged by ‘racist’ publication

A local resident was upset to find a newspaper land in her mailbox that she feels promotes hate

PHOTOS: Langley nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

VIDEO: Langley Centennial Museum staff encourage virtual visits

Exhibitions go online for all to experience amid physical COVID-19 closures

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Most Read