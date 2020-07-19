VIDEO: Langley charity holds bi-weekly Zoom concerts

Langley’s West Coast Youth Music Society (WCYMS), a non-profit organization with the aim of helping others through the power of music, is offering free 30-minute concerts throughout the summer.

Kitty Liu, president of WCYMS, said her organization is collaborating with the Social Diversity for Children Foundation to host the free program, which is called Virtual Melodies.

“Virtual Melodies is a 30 minute online zoom concert biweekly for people of all ages and all abilities featuring sing-alongs, movie track music, classical music, as well as a variety of other genres,” Liu explained.

Audience members are also free to submit recordings to be played during the concerts, such as an online recital.

The concerts are performed on Saturdays from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on July 25, Aug. 8 and 22.

READ MORE: Melodies for Medicine concert held by local non-profit to help B.C. Children’s Hospital

WCYMS typically holds monthly concerts, performs at senior care homes, and raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital with their annual Melodies for Medicine concert.

“As we are still in quarantine at the moment with live concerts cancelled, we wanted to find a way to spread the joy of music even in these unprecedented times,” Liu explained.

People can find out more and watch the concerts by visiting www.wcymusicsociety.org or www.socialdiversity.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyLive music