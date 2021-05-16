A new mural was painted on a wall in Salt Lane May 14, 2021, by Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A new mural was painted on a wall in Salt Lane May 14, 2021, by Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley City brick wall sprouts flora

Alex Stewart painted his third mural in the downtown core

Alex Stewart pulled up about 10 p.m. on Thursday in Salt Lane and started unloading his cans of spraypaint.

The 34-year-old Fort Langley man isn’t destined to be the subject of a CrimeStoppers alert.

He’s been commissioned to paint a mural in downtown Langley City. With a close eye on the weather, he started his latest piece late at night on May 13 so he could use a projector to help get the lettering the way he wants.

Come Friday he was back at the site, expecting to finish up that afternoon.

Chartreusy green, bright yellow, Barbie pink, dark fuchsia, black, and white paint cans – at least a dozen in all – have been emptied to transform a beige brick wall into a leafy mural in the span of about 10 hours.

This is Stewart’s third mural in Langley City, joining the popular daisy wall at 20251 Fraser Hwy. and the upbeat Preserve What You Love just off Douglas Crescent.

“Most people appreciate public art, I find,” he said.

Vehicles turning onto Salt Lane Friday slowed to check out his mural, and passersby gushed about the new addition.

The Downtown Langley Business Association commissioned a mural for the space. He suggested the design for the abstract floral, getting the nod from the association. Then it as a matter of waiting for Mother Nature’s cooperation.

The murals have become part of a local self-guided tour and since they are eminently Instagrammable, have been posted on many a social media site.

This latest mural is on a brick wall which impacts the method.

“Basically it just requires you to work in spray paint,” he explained.

He’s also doing most of it freehand. The daisy wall was spray painted as well but relied on stencils.

Stewart works in various media, one of the most unique being biodegradable portraits. People who use local trails in places such as Campbell Valley Regional Park may have stumbled across his work which features paper he makes himself.

Within a month of installation of these unique portraits, nature reclaims Stewart’s art pieces.

• Download a map for the Mural Walk

• Learn about the Downtown Langley Business Association Mural Walk and other initiatives

A Brookswood Secondary grad, Stewart earned a diploma of fine arts from the University of the Fraser Valley.

Despite being around paint day in and day out throughout his working life, Stewart made a career change about three years ago.

“It’s scary to jump into being an artist full time,” he said. “…I made the move and all of a sudden it was COVID.”

After years as an industrial and auto painter, he decided to take on the job title of artist and has done pieces around the province as well as in California and Tennessee.

COVID hit while he was still trying to establish his career as an artist. He’s philosophical about the impact.

“Lots of time to refine and experiment is basically what I’ve been doing,” Stewart said.

• READ MORE: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

• READ MORE: BC Farm Museum unveils new murals

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art

 

.

A new mural was painted on a wall in Salt Lane May 14, 2021, by Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Alex Stewart painted Langley City’s newest mural on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A new mural was painted on a wall in Salt Lane May 14, 2021, by Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Alex Stewart painted Langley City’s newest mural on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Alex Stewart painted Langley City’s newest mural on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Alex Stewart painted Langley City’s newest mural on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Alex Stewart painted Langley City’s newest mural on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Alex Stewart painted Langley City’s newest mural on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

Just Posted

A new mural was painted on a wall in Salt Lane May 14, 2021, by Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City brick wall sprouts flora

Alex Stewart painted his third mural in the downtown core

The number of Canadians with dementia is expected to rise and will increase health care costs. (Alzheimer Society of BC)
Langley residents invited to partake in Alzheimer walk anytime during May

The annual fundraising walk has pivoted with participants doing the walk at their convenience

Look up, way up, and you will see a Canadian flag flying from a very tall tree in Langley (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How did a Canadian flag end up flying from a very tall Langley tree?

Walnut Grove couple make discovery

Temporary signs warn people that the overflow parking lot at Walnut Grove Secondary will soon be locked at night – something causing distress for some nearby townhouse residents. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Residents worry over loss of parking lot as Walnut Grove school limits access

School officials said the changes are for increased safety after recent incidents

Undated Google Maps image of Brookswood Secondary School (file)
COVID case at Brookswood school in Langley

New notice issued by school district and Fraser Health

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services)
Wildfire near Harrison Mills grows to 3 hectares, BC Fire Service on site

Resident near wildfire: ‘I pray that the Creator brings rain as soon as possible’

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigating after man found dead in Surrey following a wellness check

IIO says officers ‘reportedly spoke to a man at the home before departing’

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

On Friday night, police were witness to ‘several thousand people staying well into the evening’

Most Read