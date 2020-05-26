Langley Community Music School Fiddlers perform songs such as The Beatle’s Love Me Do for year end concert online. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Langley Community Music School Fiddlers release series of video recordings

Year-end concert covers include Cripple Creek, Tennessee Waltz, and a bevy of Beatles tunes

The Langley Community Music School Fiddlers have turned to technology to finish off their season, recording a series of online videos, which serve as a year-end performance.

The fiddlers are aged seven to adult and would previously meet weekly to play a variety of fiddle music including Celtic, bluegrass, Gypsy, and pop tunes – regularly performing in local events, most notably Apple Day at Derby Reach.

Andrea Taylor, an LCMS faculty member, said when the COVID-19 outbreak cancelled face to face rehearsals, the fiddlers moved online to continue creating music together.

“The students met in a virtual rehearsal room and began what we called Project Acapella,” Taylor explained. “Due to the fact we were pretty sure our May concert would be cancelled, we switched to an alternate performance platform so that we could continue to play ‘together’ and share our music.”

LCMS began a concert program of virtual collaborations where the students recorded their parts remotely to an app called Acapella.

“There were some added benefits to Project Acapella, the students now have a hard copy of what we accomplished in May during a pandemic and the students were also able to collaborate with some local musicians and even some of our student’s family members who are also musicians,” Taylor explained.

The Hey Jude video is the largest collaboration with 36 players – the rest are smaller with nine players.

“I believe it will be an experience the students will remember forever,” Taylor added.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Community Chorus sings Shenandoah

People can visit Youtube to see the collection of fiddler videos which includes covers of Over the Rainbow, Cripple Creek by The Band, and several Beatles songs including Love Me Do and Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.

VIDEO: National Film Board streams documentary shot in Langley for free

