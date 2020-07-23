VIDEO: Langley documentarian tackles subject of horse slaughtering in latest project

Erin Parks’ short documentary UNREINED is competing in Muiscbed Reopen challenge

Langley filmmaker Erin Parks hopes to raise awareness about rescue organizations who work to save horses from slaughter in Canada with her latest short documentary UNREINED.

“What I’m struck with is our story – the working relationship we have with horses and how humans can just discard them and sell them in auctions after all of the work they do,” she explained.

Parks reached out to three horse rescues in B.C., located in Salmon Arm, Clearwater, and Duncan – initially thinking the project could be something to post on social media earlier on in the year.

Parks has been editing factual television for over 15 years, from documentary to reality for CBC, National Geographic, History, and the Discovery Channel.

She has also directed and produced a number of independent documentary films with her husband Reg.

Together they also own and operate Theatre in the Country Dinner Theatre.

READ MORE: VIDEO: See Nana’s Naughty Knickers online this weekend

Now, UNREINED is part of the worldwide Muiscbed Reopen Challenge, an online documentary competition that currently has 940 submissions from 85 different countries.

“The video highlights the three women who run these rescues and the work that they do for horses,” Parks explained.

Musicbed offers funds to the top vote recipients, and in the case of UNREINED, all of the funds will go directly to support the rescue organizations.

“If it lands in the top 50 people’s choice, Musicbed awards money,” she said. “In a time where people may not be able to donate but still want to help, voting is all you have to do in this case to make a difference.”

Voting closes on July 29, and people can visit www.musicbed.com to see the video, vote, and find out more.

