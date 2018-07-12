VIDEO: Langley family ponder applying again, for another ‘dream renovation’

Hosts of the Worst to First reality TV show are hunting for homes to renovate for season 2.

Renovations on the first Worst to First (W2F) home of season two will be underway next month, and it could be a house in Langley.

W2F, a reality HGTV show, is hosted by Sebastian Sevallo and Mickey Fabbiano. This duo are gearing up to start filming their second season between August and January, where they intend to transform the most undesirable house on the block into a beautiful forever home.

They are currently casting about, looking for homeowners and buyers in the B.C. – and especially the Lower Mainland – to participate in the hour-long series, and promoter Lesley Diana said “Langley is one of the top two regions that they find best to work in.”

They’re looking for folks like Langley’s Jazz Mahi and Eesa Insan, whose home was transformed during season one of the show.

The ground floor was renovated to create a sitting area, three-piece bathroom, laundry room, workout space, and juice bar in their 1982 Willowbrook area detached home.

Plans were in the works to hire a contractor to gut the ground floor, and turn it into a more livable space as the couple was expecting their second child.

That’s when they learned about W2F on Facebook and decided to apply in September 2016.

Two months later, they learned they were among those selected to be on the television show, and once all the permits were acquired, renos commenced in early February 2017.

It as an extensive renovation project that included installing proper framework, adding a weight bearing post for stability, as well as restoring and leveling sinking footings and floors. W2F also added lighting, floors, and the bathroom, then moved the laundry room before adding the finishing touches that included redesigning and fully furnishing the main floor.

Six weeks later, the couple and their two children, had their home back and so much more.

“They asked us what we wanted and then worked with that but with things that they already had in mind. We liked it,” Insan said. “LOVED IT!”

Everyone wants a move-in ready dream home, but with sky-high real estate prices it’s just not possible for most homeowners. Sevallo and Fabbiano say that’s where they come in.

The duo transforms fixer-uppers – like Insan and Mahi’s Langley home – into the envy of the neighbourhood.

As W2F hunts for appropriate properties for their new season, Mahi and Insan – who happen to be huge fans of DYI shows but had never before tackled a big home reno – are the first to encourage fellow Langleyites to apply.

“They should apply if they don’t have time to reno and cannot do the interior design, and if they have the money available,” Mahi explained.

Applicants chosen will receive approximately $40,000 of cash and in-kind contribution towards labour and materials for the project.

But to qualify, homeowners must be buying and/or renovating a fixer-upper property and have a minimum renovation/design budget of $70,000.

The Langley couple loved the experience and the results, and Insan joked that one of the best parts of the experience was watching her husband joke around with the hosts and camera crew.

Asked if they’d do it again, Insan insists she would.

“I would apply again for the upstairs,” she said, noting they’re hoping to eventually fully renovate the top floor of their home.

But if they don’t get selected for another round of W2F, which Insan doesn’t think is too likely, “we will do it on our own and hopefully for less the cost. But it might not be as fancy.”

Click here to apply or find out more.