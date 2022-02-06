VIDEO: Langley Fine Arts students earn national music accolades

Langley Fine Arts School won $3,000 worth of new musical instruments thanks to a first-place prize in the recent CBC’s Canadian Music Class Challenge.

The Fort Langley teacher Nico Stephenson and his Grade 11 and 12 students won top spot in the senior instrumental classification of the challenge, for their performance of I’m Like a Bird.

Students at Langley Fine Arts are ending the year on a high note! The orchestra has won top prize in category 7 as part of the CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge. Congratulations and thanks for sharing your gifts with the community!https://t.co/kKnrksnO7T #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/OrunAQxCWN — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) December 26, 2021

Judge’s were impressed.

“This is a highly engaging, expressive performance that features all sections of the ensemble and even a student conductor,” judge Cait Nishimura, classical composer, said in the summation.

“The sense of community among these students is evident through this performance.”

“Congratulations again to all of these victorious classes and music teachers, and to every single student and teacher who took part in the challenge in this year,” said organizers, noting that literally thousands of students across Canada competed.

The local winning entry can be viewed on YouTube.

These local music students were selected as winners from thousands across Canada who entered the challenge.

Organizers noted that some of the students overcame extraordinary challenges, in various parts of the country, to create their “amazing” video performances.

“On behalf of everyone at CBC Music and MusiCounts, congratulations to our winners and a heartfelt thank you to all the music teachers and students who took part in this year’s Challenge. It was overwhelming to witness what you were able to achieve this year, and it’s a great salute to the importance of music education in this country.”

.