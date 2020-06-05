VIDEO: Langley Fundamental jazz band performs for local seniors every Thursday

Music group joined by graduates looking to celebrate and spread cheer in the community

The Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School jazz band will be playing music outside of care homes in Langley every Thursday for the month of June.

Each week the players will be outside a different facility, an initiative that began with Simpson Manor in Fort Langley on Thursday, June 4.

The purpose of the series is to celebrate seniors and pay tribute to front line workers who are caring for some of the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lida Magnus, a 2020 grad and upright base player said the group playing jazz tunes to lighten their spirits because jazz is fun.

“I really like showing our love to seniors because they are key members of society and it really sucks that they are more at risk than the rest of us in this situation,” Magnus said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley principals ask students to ‘Lean on Me’ during COVID pandemic

Music teacher Steve Thompson noted that the new group, Forever Fundy, involves some students that are in younger grades, alumni, and even staff members who play music familiar to their senior audience – primarily from the great American songbook.

“One of our hopes in the music department is to look ahead to what we can do next fall but also find a way to perform in smaller groups right now so we can be together, play our music, sing, and share with others the joy of music,” he said.

Grads were also present to hold banners and posters as a way to raise the spirits of the residents while physical distancing.

“Our grad year kinda got cut short and we weren’t able to do the closing grad events that we normally would have,” Magnus added. “We didn’t get to say goodbye to the hallways and teachers in the same way.”

Students were able to come together, celebrate with each other, and help give back to these members of our community and show they are cared for by holding signs that had inspirational quotes like “we care” written on them.

People can look for the jazz band performing next Thursday, June 11, at another senior’s home in Langley.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

JazzSeniors