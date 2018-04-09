The Beast is not pleased by the intrusion of Belle’s father. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Langley Fundamental stages ‘Beauty and the Beast’

More than 150 people involved in musical production, running April 27 to May 5

It’s a tale of compassion, determination, trust and love.

Disney’s famed classic, Beauty and the Beast, will be performed by students at Langley Fundamental Middle Secondary School April 27 to May 5.

The musical follows the story of a cruel and vain prince, who is transformed into a beast as punishment for his ways. To reverse the curse, the prince must win the love of a woman.

More than 150 people are involved in the show, including 60 cast members in Grades 6 to 12, and 90 volunteers. There is a student technical team, a student stage crew and many parents and teachers taking part as well.

Beauty and the Beast, which is being performed at the school, will also feature a full stage with several set and costume changes, and both solo and ensemble singing.

Tickets range in price from $12 to $15 and are available online at www.beautylangley.com. VIP couch seats are $25.


Belle gets an adjustmenet at rehearsal. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Gaston makes a pitch to a less-than-impressed Belle. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Gaston with some female fans. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

