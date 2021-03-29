VIDEO: Langley museum devoted to farming history ready to open for season April 1

COVID safety protocols are in place at the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley

A volunteer gives an exhibit a good dusting at the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley on Saturday, March 27, in preparation for its planned reopening on April 1 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley will once again be open to the public to share the long history of agriculture with the community.

But this is 2021, so even a trip to take in local history is different.

“We have strict COVID-19 protocols in place to protect not only our visitors but also our quite senior volunteers,” explained spokesperson Mike Prangnell.

The museum’s first opening day of the season is April 1 and the public has ample opportunity to stop by.

“We will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 30 when we again close our doors for the winter months,” he explained.

Last year the museum wasn’t able to open until July 6 with strict COVID protocols in place. They remain in effect with hand sanitizer stations and sign-in at the door.

Inside, there’s more to explore.

“Over the winter, in the front building, we installed overhead spotlights to show our displays a lot better and radiant heaters to make it a lot more comfortable for our visitors,” he explained. “As you enter the rear building the guys have made a really good garage area to display the gas and oil pumps. The rear mezzanine has also been rearranged to show off the implements for better viewing.”

In the coming months, expect more displays to be ready for the public.

All of the museum’s traditional events and the display interactions are on hold until it is safe to do so, due to this pandemic.

Because of this, there will be no entry fee, but the public is welcome to make donations to help support the not-for-profit, volunteer run, museum.

“This winter has seen some extensive upgrades, lighting and heating, and we are working really hard to get the artifacts moved back for your visit,” Prangnell said.

“We hope to see you soon,” he said.

The museum is at 9131 King St. and can be contacted at 604-888-2273.

More photos of the preparations can be seen online.

.

Mike Prangnell said recent renovations at the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley have meant better lighting and heating. He was among the volunteers busy on Saturday, March 27, preparing for its planned reopening on April 1 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)