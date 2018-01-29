VIDEO: Langley music icon go head-to-head with NHL greats for charity

Walnut Grove’s own Dallas Smith, 40, is going to be participate in a fun pick-up game of hockey with some fellow Canadian artists and some NHL greats. (Langley Advance files)

We know what he looks like on stage, usually sporting a baseball cap. But there aren’t many pictures of Langley country star Dallas Smith decked out in his hockey gear.

However, if you’re looking for a chance to catch the local singer on ice, there’s a chance coming up in March.

Smith is suiting up with his buddy and former Langleyite (and former NHLer) Chad Brownlee and a number of other performers, to participate in the annual JUNO Cup, which is being held in conjunction with the 47th annual JUNO Awards.

Smith and Brownlee show their prowess on the links together each summer, host a fundraising golf tournament at The Redwoods Golf Course in Langley in support of Basics for Babies.

Now, they’re teaming up on the ice, and again for charity – specifically MusiCounts.

This organization is Canada’s music education charity associated connected with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Science (CARAS). It’s purpose is to keep music alive in schools and communities across Canada and puts instruments in the hands of kids who need them through several programs and music education initiatives.

Held annually during JUNO Week (March 19 to 25), this celebrity hockey game has raised $840,000 for MusiCounts during the past 14 years.

Smith and Brownlee will be joined by rockers Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, Craig Northey of Odds, Devin Cuddy, and Grant Lawrence.

“The JUNO Cup is great for all the right reasons – it combines music, hockey, and a great charity in MusiCounts who give much needed instruments to schools across Canada,” said Jim Cuddy.

“The camaraderie between the musicians and the NHL greats is evident both on and off the ice. And the fans in the stands cheering us on makes everyone feel energized and excited to play. I am looking forward to this year’s game and celebrating the JUNOs in beautiful Vancouver with all of these great players.”

In the meantime, NHL greats will include former hockey legends Dave Babych, Jyrki Lumme, Kirk McLean, Cliff Ronning, Brad Dalgarno and Troy Crowder.

The game occurs Friday, March 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre in Burnaby.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 2, starting at 10 a.m. (www.ticketmaster.ca) are $20, with all proceeds going to support MusiCounts.

The week of events culminates with the JUNO Awards (www.junoawards.ca) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, broadcast live and livestreamed on CBC on Sunday, March 25.

Nominees for this year’s JUNO Awards have still not been revealed, but Smith won country album of the year a few years back for Lifted, and was nominated in 2017 for Side Effects. He also performed at last year’s JUNOS, held in Ottawa.

Dallas Smith performing at the 2017 JUNO Awards

Likewise, Brownlee has been nominated a few times for country album of the year at the JUNOs, but has yet to win.

Chad Brownlee on the JUNO red carpet in 2017

More charity work

While he’s ramping up for the JUNOs, Smith is doing some more charity work closer to home this week in Langley.

His fans are being encouraged to pop out to the Sea to Sky Motorsports, at Fraser Highway and 48th Avenue in Murrayville, on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Come join me… will be hanging out raising money in support of mental health initiatives,” he said. “Great to have a local company like Sea to Sky giving back to our community.”

When it comes to being on stage, Smith has confirmed participation in the Ranchman’s PBR Bull Bustin’ in Calgary in early July, and the Rockin’ River Fest in Merritt in early August.

He was recognized nationally just a few days ago [Langley country star breaks more national records, Jan. 22, Langley Advance online] He has the most chart-topping songs from one album by a Canadian country artist, and tied Country legend Shania Twain for the most number one songs on the Neilsen billboard.

