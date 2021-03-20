Karen Lee Batten (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley musicians letting loose with new singles

Karen Lee Batten and Trigger Mafia have both released party tunes

Not gonna lie, I’m probably the most excited about releasing this single “Drinkin’ Song” than I have been about any other release.

Right about now, Langley musician Karen Lee Batten is needing some fun, and releasing an upbeat party song Friday was her way of achieving it.

“Not gonna lie, I’m probably the most excited about releasing this single ‘Drinkin’ Song’ than I have been about any other release,” she shared with Langley Advance Times.

RELATED: VIDEO – Langley singer/songwriter picked as ‘best’ by B.C. music fans

Her latest song, co-written with Jeff Johnson and Mitch Merrett, is about an ex.

“Inspired by the ups and downs of a past relationship, it’s a sing-along anthem for when life’s curveballs call for a loud bar, a stiff drink, and a good laugh,” she said, noting Johnson (Madeline Merlo, Meghan Patrick) and Merrett (Langley frontman for Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion) were instrumental in not only writing but producing ‘Drinkin’ Song.’

“Sometimes you just have to laugh at the past and pour a stiff drink about it, so that’s what we did! I hope you love it,” Batten said.

Her newest single, which is expected to hit Canadian radio on April 26, was released to digital platforms Friday. An official music video is also due out soon.

It has been described as an “intoxicating blend of traditional country sass topped off with the musical equivalent of a lightning shot of moonshine.”

Batten laughed at the description, but found it flattering and on point.

“We wrote ‘Drinkin’ Song’ as a party tune to remind us that lettin’ loose is a must in order to take us away from what’s not working. We don’t always need a sad song to get us through the rough times. In country music, we like to think that the answer for everything is in a honkytonk bar – where you can raise your glass, sing along, and have a wicked time with your crew.”

RELATED: Song shares message of strength that resonates with challenging times

The process of co-writing the majority of the songs on the EP has been a creatively rewarding experience of inspiration and reflection for Batten – with ‘Drinkin’ Song’ being just the latest example, she said.

“While ‘Drinkin’ Song’ comes from a challenging time, the process of bringing it to life made me realize – and celebrate – just how far I’ve come. I hope people can listen to it and be grateful for turning their own hard times into good times,” Batten added.

For the former Canadian Idol finalist and seven-time BC Country Music Association award winner for female artist of the year, ‘Drinkin’ Song’ follows last year’s well-received single release, ‘Too Strong,’ and comes after winning the 2020 BCCMA fans’ choice award.

Her Too Strong EP is due out this fall.

Batten, it turns out, isn’t the only Langley artist releasing some new tunes this month.

Just last week, Langley-based Trigger Mafia – headed up by Shawn Meehan, also frontman for Me and Mae – released their newest single.

‘Sittin’ On A Corner’ is the second song released by this relatively new band.

“Today’s the day ladies and gents, we present to you, the second song to join our catalog,” said Meehan.

While Me and Mae is a country band, the limitations of COVID and restricted gatherings prompted Meehan – a 51-year-old Walnut Grove musician, to revisit his rocker side. Last summer he put the country music on hold and alongside Ladner’s percussionist Rod Senft, and Mission bass and vocalist Jay Wittur, decided to let off a little steam – rock style.

.

Karen Lee Batten (Special to the Langley Advance Times) Walnut Grove’s Shawn Meehan (front) started another band, Trigger Mafia. This local country rocker has put country on the shelf, and is going hard-core rock with this group, releasing their second single. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

