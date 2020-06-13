VIDEO: Langley puts the word ‘truck’ in Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Drive-thru format used for food truck festival at Christian Life Assembly parking lot on Saturday

Despite several months of planning and re-planning, shaping and reshaping, hungry Langleyites looking for lunch got their chance to grab a meal at the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival on Saturday.

Re-modeled as a drive-thru style event, people could cruise over to the Christian Life Assembly parking lot between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and take part in the foodie festivities without having to leave their own car.

Festival owner/operator and Langley resident Jason Faria said he had been toying around with the format since March and wanted to understand how people would react in the new model amidst ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions.

“Calling it a challenge would be an understatement,” Faria assured, explaining that it had taken until just now for Fraser Health to sign off on the festival.

“Instead of having 25 trucks, 25 vendors, beer gardens, and entertainment, we’ve been working hard with Fraser Health to get a seal of approval to go ahead with this,” Faria explained.

Lenny’s Lemonade, Reel Mac & Cheese, Street Dogs & Burgers, and Tin Lizzy Donuts were four local vendors that took part in the festival – offering up full transactions at the window of customers.

Volunteers and sandwich board signs with directions guided guests through the parking lot to corresponding line-ups to each truck where they could collect their order.

Faria excitedly told the Langley Advance Times that cars were lined up 20 minutes before the food truck festival was even scheduled to start.

“This is the new reality of service work for small businesses,” Faria said. “These types of large events we might not see for a while so we are trying to find a new way to enjoy festival foods.”

He did say the only downside was that people couldn’t order from multiple trucks at the same time and would have to go back and join another line-up if there was no meal consensus people’s vehicles.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival has occurred in various locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley for a few years now.

Faria said it’s always been meant as a way to support local businesses.

Kat King at Langley-based Next Gen Concessions said they were “super excited” to get going again this year.

“We are seeing a lot of creative thinking from vendors and I believe it’s been a great opportunity to innovate,” King explained. “We are glad we can get out and serve our community again and have adapted and changed our policies and procedures to ensure we can do so in a safe manner for everyone.”

READ MORE: No need to get out of your car at food truck festival in Abbotsford and Langley

“Normally these businesses would be on the road out in Alberta or Ontario at this time,” Faria said. “But with the more refined drive-thru style, there is a real local culture to it this way.”

June 14 and 28, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be at Tradex (1190 Cornell St.) in Abbotsford.

People can find out more by visiting https://greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusFoodLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Picnics and downtown dollar contests announced for Langley City this summer

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley puts the word ‘truck’ in Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Drive-thru format used for food truck festival at Christian Life Assembly parking lot on Saturday

For a donation, Canadian flags can be assembled on Langley front lawns

Rotary Satellite Club will place fulls-sized flags on Canada Day, BC Day, and Labour Day this summer

Langley teenagers hand out roses and carnations at Walnut Grove skate park

Gathering on Friday June 5 was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement

LETTER: Rural Langley school not safe to walk to, parent argues

Langley School District asked to reconsider ‘courtesy’ riders in the D.W. Poppy Secondary area

Langley musician up for spot on Surrey Canada Day’s virtual concert stage

Chosen by a panel of judges, Patrick McWilliams is now in need of Facebook likes to perform

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

Most Read