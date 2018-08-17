VIDEO: Langley Rotary clubs team up to tempt tastebuds at Ribfest

The aroma of barbecue greets the public as they arrive at McLeod Athletic Park.

Zumba dancers performed lunchtime Friday to help ribfest patrons work off a bit of the tasty treats they had enjoyed at the inaugural event by the Rotary Clubs of Langley.

Ribfest runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park.

The inaugural Langley RibFest is a new community event with a family flavour.

In addition to barbecue goodies for purchase, the barbecue booths offer samples.

Kids will have a chance to show off their putting skills in a nine-hole miniature golf course.

There’s also bouncy castles and a book sale. Hands-on activities will include a crafts station and facepainting.

Fraser Valley Regional Library is bringing a day of crafts and storytelling on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Ribfest will also include a TotZone – a place for parents with babies and small children to have a bit of a rest, and even deal with that soiled nappy.

There will be a family beer garden, which will include a bean toss and colouring contests.

The first-ever Langley Ribfest is being presented by Langley’s credit unions and hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Langley, Langley Sunrise, Langley Central, and Aldergrove.

The focus of the event, which organizers expect will attract tens of thousands this weekend, will be barbecued ribs prepared by champion ribbers from across Canada.

Local craft beers will be featured in the adult and family beer gardens, and there will be a number of related concessions, with live music and entertainment throughout.

Organizers have installed many tents and a massive shade cover to provide comfortable seating for the public. Crews of volunteers tour the grounds, keeping the tables cleaned, and the event features compostable dinnerware.

Admission to this new event is free but donations are accepted. Look for the cute piggy donation bins scattered around the site.

Zumba dancers performed at the inaugural Ribfest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Three days of barbecued foods, other treats, activities and live entertainment are at Ribfest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Claudia Lingkost, Linda Mross, and Loraine Dickson, with the Rotary Club of Langley Central, helped at the book sales booth during Ribfest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Allan Richmond, with the Rotary Club of Langley, is one of the volunteers at Ribfest which has a greenwaste and recycling system to deal with cleaning up. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Organizers have provided shaded areas and tents for the public. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Brandee Jacques, with the Aldergrove Credit Union, and Krissy Eldridge tested their tossing skills at the entertainment area hosted by the credit unions of Langley. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Alex Calabrigo checked out various images of him taken at the photo booth. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Chilliwack’s Guerilla Barbecue offered samples of pulled pork and beef brisket. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Zoey and Jack Wright worked up an appetite at the kids craft area. The first Ribfest features many activities for children. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Matt Gavin was having some fun at the Boss Hog barbecue tent. Several of the barbecue squads have their trophies out front. The public can sample some of their specialities. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)