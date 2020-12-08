VIDEO: Langley singer/songwriter picked as ‘best’ by B.C. music fans

Karen Lee Batten was given one of the top country music award in this province

Drum roll please…

The winner of the B.C. Country Music Association’s fans’ choice 2020 award goes to Langley’s own Karen Lee Batten.

The Willoughby singer/songwriter won the distinct title last week, during the 44th annual BCCMA virtual awards ceremony.

“I’m so shocked,” Batten said. “This means more to me than you can ever imagine.”

Batten is a seven-time BCCMA female vocalist of the year winner who recently released her single, Too Strong.

“I can’t wait to get out there and perform for you, be on stage and see your smiling faces as soon as we can.”

The only other confirmed Langley name on the awards list was the former Gabby’s Country Cabaret, which closed down this spring – amid the pandemic. Gaby’s won country venue of the year.

