VIDEO: Langley star Dallas Smith takes top hits acoustic

A Walnut Grove country music entertainer is looking for participants for an upcoming romantic video.

Dallas Smith’s song Autograph has been a big part of Clayton Heights Britt Elam and Sam Audley nuptials, and they hope the Langley musician will use a submission from them in his upcoming music video. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Stripping away all the electrical enhancements, and going acoustic, Langley country star Dallas Smith is preparing to release a new six-song unplugged EP next week.

The 40-year-old Walnut Grove entertainer is releasing Acoustic Sessions Vol. 1 digitally on March 2, featuring stripped back tracks of his chart-topping #1 hits Autograph, Side Effects, Sky Stays This Blue, and Wastin’ Gas.

The EP will also feature his songs Lifted, as well as And Then Some.

While he’s waiting for that release, just last week he released a brand new video for his romantic single 50/50 – aptly hitting the airwaves on Valentine’s Day.

The video features some of the behind the scenes footage from his 2017 Side Effects Tour, which ushered in crowds of thousands who attended 28 shows in 27 cities across the country.

Mr. Romantic

And in keeping with the romantic theme, Smith also recently put out a call for people who got engaged at one of his concerts, hoping to incorporate some video and or pictures in one of his upcoming videos.

“I’m working on a new music video and want you to be part of it,” he said. “If you have any engagement photos, couple photos, wedding photos, etc.…” Smith said he’s anxious to have his fans “be part of it.”

Those interested can send a photo of themselves and their partner, the date of the engagement or wedding, and where it happened to jenna@604Records.com.

A local couple, Sam Audley and Britt Elam, are among those anxious to submit some pictures for consideration by Smith.

“We did, in fact, use the song Autograph for everything from Britt proposing to me in the bottom of the Grand Canyon, the dancing on stage at the Boys of Fall [fundraising golf tournament and concert], to our wedding invitations, to our first dance, and every so often Britt calls JRfm and dedicates [Smith’s song] to me,” Audley shared with the Langley Advance.

“I’m very lucky,” she said, confirming the Clayton Heights residents are indeed anxious to share a few of their wedding photos with Smith for consideration.

READ: Country star shares a song of significance with a local couple ahead of weekend nuptials

What’s coming up

Smith recently celebrated his fifth career #1 and fourth consecutive chart topper with the hit Sleepin’ Around on both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts.

READ: Langley country star breaks more national records

Coming up soon, Smith will also participating in the JUNO Cup.

This event on March 23 is where he and a number of Canadian musicians will go head to head with some former NHL greats in a casual and fun game of hockey – which participants nickname Rock vs Jock. It’s a fundraiser for the JUNO MusiCounts.

READ: Langley music icon go head-to-head with NHL greats for charity

Smith is also set to hit the road this summer for a handful of live festival dates including a headlining play at the Rockin’ River Musicfest in Merritt, and performances at Big Valley Jamboree, Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Cavendish Beach Music Festival and Dauphin’s Countryfest.

And stay tuned for info on the annual Boys of Fall golf tournament that traditionally happens in late summer in at Langley’s Redwoods Golf Course.

More information on Smith is also available online.

