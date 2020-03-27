Kristi Robertson is a teacher at Langley Fundamental. Her students were preparing to debut a theatrical production in April, which has now been postponed due to school closures. She posted this video of her singing a parody with her cat to cheer them up. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Langley teacher aims to cheer up students with ‘Let it Go’ COVID-19 song parody

Students were schedule to debut theatre production in April

For months over 100 students at a Langley school were preparing to take the stage for a production of Frozen Jr. until the announcement came from Premier John Horgan that schools will not be reopening after spring break.

READ MORE: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

To help cheer up students a music teacher at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School posted video of her singing a parody of Let it Go, a popular song from the movie Frozen.

“To postpone our show to next year is a disappointment to say the least,” said Kristi Robertson, who shared the music video on YouTube early Friday morning.

“We have been working non-stop since September including some weekend to make it amazing. Since all my plans were canceled for spring break I decided to make a parody to help bring a smile to the student’s faces that may be feeling a bit down as well as a message of staying at home,” she added.

The video also features appearances made by her cat, Luna.

“I figured they [students] would get a kick out her trying to steal the spotlight,” Robertson said.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix reduces video quality in Canada to lower internet bandwidth use

Just Posted

‘Possibilities are endless’ at Black Press digital career fair

Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair begins April 4

VIDEO: Langley teacher aims to cheer up students with ‘Let it Go’ COVID-19 song parody

Students were schedule to debut theatre production in April

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Langley resident the subject of season three premiere episode of television show Mind Set Go

Tracy Boyd suffered a series of strokes in 2015 that left her paralyzed on the left side of her body

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident at 200th Street westbound Highway 1

Drive with care

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

COVID-19: Harbour Air suspends all scheduled flights

Charter services will continue on larger plane to allow for physical distancing

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

Most Read