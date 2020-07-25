Dallas Smith performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary last September. (Jeff McIntosh/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley’s Dallas Smith up for four Canadian Country Music Awards

People can vote for Smith in the Fan’s Choice and Single of the Year categories

Dallas Smith’s single “Like A Man” is up for Single of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) – and people are being asked to have their say.

Fans can now vote for both Fan’s Choice and Single of the Year right here linktr.ee/DallasSmith.

Besides those two nominations, the Langley native is up for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always found it easier to connect to people through music and song,” Smith said in a recent social media post. “Obviously with what’s going on, feeling that live connection with everyone has been… challenging.”

The 38th Canadian Country Music Awards will be broadcast September 27.

Last year, Smith co-hosted the ceremony with Billy Ray Cyrus and won Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year.

“Like a Man” was released as a single this past April.

“This was a much needed and appreciated reminder that even though we are not connected in person, you and I are all connected through song,” Smith added.

READ MORE: Canuck alumni Chris Higgins and Dave Babych, country artist Dallas Smith to play softball

More information on Smith can be found at dallassmith.ffm.to/likeaman and a full list of nominees can be found at ccma.org/2020-nominees.

_________________________________

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

LangleyMusic

Parks Canada moving past colonial narratives to paint larger picture of nation’s history

