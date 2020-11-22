Actors rehearsing a scene in the upcoming TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Actors rehearsing a scene in the upcoming TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Livestream play offers beacon of home in complicated times

Langley’s Trinity Western University’s theatre program presents a story of strength and survival

Good news. Langley families can enjoy an upcoming TWU theatre show from the comfort and safety of home.

WROL (Without Rule Of Law) is being presented by Trinity Western University early next month – in a COVID-friendly format that many theatre companies have had to adapt during the pandemic.

It’s a darkly comic coming-of-age story, explained Angela Konrad, theatre professor and WROL director. It’s a tale about strength and survival — led by the imagination and grit of four female tweens.

“The play’s mystery and humour, seriousness and optimism, strike the perfect tone for this time,” she said.

As the world faces climate crisis, racial unrest, and a pandemic, WROL could not be more relevant, according to Konrad, who described it as a “surprisingly apt choice for this season.

“When we chose it, the pandemic was underway but we did not realize how much it would still be our reality right now.”

WROL was written by Canadian playwright Michaela Jeffery, and first premiered in fall 2019.

“How intriguing and spooky it is when a play mirrors reality, she added.

“This play is absolutely perfect for such a time as this,” said Konrad, a TWU alum who directs for Vancouver’s Pacific Theatre and is the founding artistic director of Vancouver’s Dark Glass Theatre.

Konrad said she “can’t wait” to share this play with the world.

The play’s characters demonstrate that sometimes, the innocent are the wiser.

“Hearing the voices of these young people, who are paying attention to the world around them in a way the grown-ups aren’t, is inspiring,” said Konrad, who admitted making theatre during COVID-19 has been a test of creativity.

“Our goal was to rehearse like theatre and film it like film, in order to preserve some of the best of both media,” Konrad explained. “That worked out better than we could have imagined, even though we were making it up as we went along!”

Was social distance a hurdle for actors?

With proper health precautions “we were able to rehearse more-or-less normally,” Konrad said.

“The actors stayed at least six feet apart (except in instances where they are in the same bubble) and all crew wore masks.”

RELATED: In year of uncertainties, Langley students try to lift spirits with laughter

“We took regular rehearsal breaks and aired out the room. There were a couple places (where) we needed to adjust the movement suggested in the script to a pandemic reality; but it lent itself to that really well, so it was a pretty smooth process,” she said.

Hannah Nicolle, a fourth-year student seeking an arts, media, and culture major, is helping Konrad direct the play and is editing this film.

“This play is about a group of passionate, independent kids, who are used to not being listened to, finally taking matters into their own hands,” said Nicolle, who graduated from Langley’s own R.E. Mountain Secondary.

“It is about relationship, justice, growth, and love, with a dash of humour for good measure,” she said.

As for the play’s COVID-19 adaptations, Nicolle said, “I love getting the ability to put a stage show onto a screen. Making films is what I love to do, and to do so with such a talented cast and artistic director is such a privilege.”

Nicolle is up for the challenge.

“The fact that this is all new to us and we are all able to stumble through it together is what makes it fun.”

She is inspired by the strength of the play’s four female lead characters.

“They have such a heart for doing right by people society has wronged, and to see them grow in that journey and in their relationships really resonates with me.”

Actors shine in COVID-adapted theatre

“This play is about the fight between the collective power and individual power,” said Allen Qiu a third year student from Vancouver, who plays Robbie.

“It is also about giving young women a voice, listening to and trusting them.”

Qiu is also the play’s only male character.

“At times I feel like I’m in a Little Women production,” he admitted. Audiences can watch for the transformation of Allen’s character, Robbie, after he survives being inside “the pit.”

Lani-Marie Carbonel, from Coquitlam, stars in the play as Sarah.

A fourth-year student majoring in music and acting, Carbonel said: “This play is about not being afraid to use your own voice to uplift your beliefs and take care of the people you care about.”

Cassiel Cao, a fifth-year theatre major from China, stars as Jo.

“WROL is a revelation, especially for girls,” she said. “As I explored the story, I couldn’t help thinking about what kind of future we should create for ourselves and our children.”

Cao believes that the apocalyptic mood of the play surprisingly reveals a “possibility of redemption.”

After months of preparation, TWU students will share this COVID-adapted theatre with the world starting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. The opening night will include a behind-the-scenes featurette and Zoom talkback with the cast and directors.

Following the premiere, WROL is available via video-on-demand from Dec. 2 through 13.

For tickets or info, people can visit: www.twu.ca/theatre. Patrons will receive a viewing link and access code by email.

.

_____________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_____________________________

LangleyTheatreTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Professor Angela Konrad is directing the TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Professor Angela Konrad is directing the TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Nicolle Hannah is the assistant director and is editing the filming for the TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Nicolle Hannah is the assistant director and is editing the filming for the TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Aldergrove resident Shamir Virgo takes home first Fraser Valley Music Award

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Reader trusts in God to keep us safe during COVID

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email it to us

Actors rehearsing a scene in the upcoming TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Livestream play offers beacon of home in complicated times

Langley’s Trinity Western University’s theatre program presents a story of strength and survival

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Award, diversity discussion at next Langley chamber of commerce meeting

The Zoom meeting is taking place next Tuesday, Nov. 24

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen recently joined the lobby to postpone small business audits during the pandemic. (Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services)
LETTER: MP needs to think about accountability, too

Small businesses audits should not be postponed because of pandemic

Yorkson Creek Middle School in Langley is the latest school in town to report a COVID exposure, sending out early notification letters on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Screengrab/GoogleMaps)
Five Langley schools added to COVID list on Saturday

Two elementary, two secondary, and one middle school are reporting someone with coronavirus

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Reverend Patrick John (PJ) O’Maoil Mheana, ordained as Father Luke, has been named the new rector for the Church of the Holy Trinity in White Rock. (Contributed photo)
From chaos to love, White Rock’s newest priest to spread message of hope

Rev. Patrick John O’Maoil Mheana to start work at Church of the Holy Trinity Nov. 30

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

Most Read