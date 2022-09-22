VIDEO: Local museum, non-profit, and a lyricist come together to raise money for a documentary

A fundraiser performance to take place on Friday, Sept. 23

Tiller’s Folly’s new line-up of Nolan Murray, Eric Reed, Bruce Coughlan and Laurence Knight, (pictured with occasional sideman Mike Sanyshyn, second from right). (Contributed photo)

Myles of Smiles fall music series is returning to Fort Langley Community Hall with a special fundraising performance by Tiller’s Folly on Friday, Sept. 23.

The music band’s performance will raise funds for the making of a historical documentary on the life and times of

agricultural pioneer Sam Robertson. The film is titled A Simply Extraordinary Life – The Story of Sam Robertson.

Brigitte Seib, president of Creative Compass Society, shared that the documentary is a collaborative project between the BC Farm Museum Association and composer/lyricist Bruce Coughlan. “[The film] supports local arts and culture by providing opportunities for local artists, organizations and businesses to collaborate and make a positive impact in our community.”

Coughlan is a West Coast-based songwriter who has been communicating stories through songs and performances with Tiller’s Folly for the past 25 years – drawing influences from Scottish, Irish and Maritime music traditions.

“Come on out and experience the electrifying distinctly Canadian folk band, Tiller’s Folly, firmly rooted in the Celtic tradition,” said Seib.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and music begins an hour after, with an “intimate” candlelit performance within the walls of the historic ballroom.

Tickets are available online for $25 at www.creative-compass.com or at the door for $30.

The Friday evening music series will be brought to the community by a partnership between the Creative Compass Society and the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society.

Myles of Smiles, an initiative supported by the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, Township of Langley and the province of B.C., also includes weekly open mic nights at Veggie Bobs every Thursday.

Creative Compass Society is a non-profit organization bringing music, theatre and culture into the community of Fort Langley since 2018. The Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, established in 1924, is a society that takes care of the historic treasure known as the Fort Langley Community Hall.

