VIDEO: McBurney comes alive with music

There are two different concert series being hosted in the downtown Langley plaza this summer

A local foursome, called Willoughby Ridge Band, performed at Sounds of Summer on July 5, kicking off the City’s outdoor concert series that runs Wednesdays until the end of August (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Sounds of Summer, the City of Langley’s outdoor concert series in McBurney Plaza, kicked off last week and continues every Wednesday through late August.

The live entertainment experiences started July 5 with the Jim Abbott band opening, and was followed up a local country/folk group called the Willoughby Ridge Band.

The band features Pitt Meadows’ resident Randy Moore on the mandolin, Leo Kilroe o Surrey on the guitar, Rick Laing of Maple Ridge on guitar, and Melinda McGraw of Langley on the upright bass.

This week featured the Coyote Creek Band and Langley’s own J.D. Miner.

Next week’s musicians (July 19) are still to be announced.

“Each week will feature a different local musician(s) and a variety of genres,” noted the series organizer.

The entertainers typically perform starting at 6:30 p.m., and wrap up just before 9.

While there is some seating offered with benches, picnic tables, and amphitheatre-style concrete bleachers, people are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Meanwhile, the Downtown Langley Business Association is hosting a Thursday night music event called McBurney Plaza Summer Series that kicked off this week.

July 13’s concert featured Cross Parallel.

Unlike Sounds of Summer, these outdoor concerts are not every Thursday, with the next one set for July 27 featuring the Nikita Afonso Trio, and the Ryan McAllister Band playing Aug. 10.

These concerts run 6 to 8 p.m.

Both McBurney music series are free.

