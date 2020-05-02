VIDEO: Me and Mae brings some country-rock to Facebook live concert installment

Langley frontman Shawn Meehan performed “Beer For My Horses” and “Rock’n Me”

Langley band Me and Mae started a podcast in March and performed on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page on May 1. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fronted by Walnut Grove resident Shawn Meehan since 2012, three of the five members of country-rock band Me and Mae entertained Langley Advance Times readers (and listeners) by performing via Facebook live for another installment of Friday Afternoon Tunes.

Langley Advance Times Friday Afternoon Tunes features a local musician performer a handful of songs at 5 p.m. on the newspaper’s Facebook page to entertain and help lift spirits and keep minds off of COVID-19.

Me and Mae takes their inspiration from seventies-southern-country-rock like The Eagles, though newer artists like Zac Brown and Eric Church do give them an influence.

Watch them perform cover tunes like Toby Keith’s “Beer for my Horses” among other tunes below;

Meehan and White Rock bandmate Braden Williams are passing the time by producing a podcast called The Psychology of Lickage – posted once every week on Tuesdays – which examines the more cerebral side of music.

For more information and to keep up to date with the band, people can visit www.meandmae.com.

Patrick McWilliams, recent winner of a Fraser Valley Music Award, will perform on Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

The artist has previously divided his time between Langley and L.A. where he performs in the rock band Gone Sugar Die as well as The Cut Losses.

