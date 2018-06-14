VIDEO: National spotlight turns on Langley Fine Arts School grad

Country singer and songwriter Kristin Carter depends on votes to get her to the Country Music Week.

Her obsession with music saw Kristin Carter transfer from her South Surrey elementary to Langley Fine Arts School and immerse herself in choirs of all types during the past 15 years.

“That’s where my love of music really started,” she explained of the transition that dates back to Grade 4.

Since then, her passion for all things music has only intensified. And now, that choir girl who broke onto the music scene as a solo artist only two years ago is earning some provincial and national attention within the country music industry.

Carter recently won a British Columbia Country Music Association contest that could see her performing before some industry greats during the national country music awards week in Ontario this fall.

It all depends on how many votes the 25-year-old can garner online during the next week-plus, she explained.

“Growing up in B.C. my whole life, I am incredibly excited and honoured to be representing my home province in the CCMA 2018 Spotlight Performance contest,” Carter said.

“I’m really excited and very honoured that they picked me.”

Like all contestants, she first had to submit an application and MP3 of one of her songs. Making it through to the next level, she sent in an acoustic video performance of her own song, Leaving Side of Loving You.

Qualifying for the next level, she performed live at Gabby’s Country Cabaret in early May, which secured her a spot in the provincial finals.

Then, before a panel of BCCMA judges at a show – again at Gabby’s – a few weeks later, she was picked to represent the province, beating out fellow artists The Heels and Kadooh.

Now, whether she’ll be invited to perform during Country Music Week in Hamilton this September all hinges, as she said, on the number of fan votes she can muster before the June 22 deadline.

Canadian country music fans have the final say in choosing the winner by casting their votes online, and Carter only hopes she might be selected.

“I’m super excited…I’d be super humbled if it was me, but also equally as excited for someone else, if they get it,” she said.

“Obviously, it would be very exciting to win… but I’m such a huge fan of what everyone else is doing too, that I would be super happy to see anybody from throughout this last stage of this contest win,” Carter added.

That said, to help move her own quest for victory along, she admits she’s been pleading for votes.

“I’m just asking a lot of friends and family, and sharing on all my social media… I’m just sharing my music with people and hoping they like it and will support me and give me a vote to go,” Carter told the Langley Advance.

Whether she wins or not, she described it as an invaluable experience that has provided her with “incredible exposure.”

She’s still finding it hard to believe that people she doesn’t know, or folks who aren’t part of her local fan base, are Tweeting and Instgramming out about her and her music.

Having recently teamed up with 2017 CCMA and BCCMA award-winning producer Jeff Johnson, this artist’s momentum is only just beginning, said BCCMA president Linda Corscadden.

“Kristin will represent the BCCMA well. I wish her and the rest of the provincial winners all the best in the national portion of the contest,” Corscadden added.

Along with Carter’s success getting into the CCMA Spotlight contest, Carter was recently a semi-finalist in the 2018 Sirius XM Top of the Country contest.

She learned Monday, however, that she was knocked out of the finals for that contest, and is now focusing all of her efforts on the CCMA Spotlight.

Carter called the entire adventure a bit overwhelming and a touch surreal.

In fact, all this attention and feedback has provided Carter with the motivation she needed to give up her reporting analyst job.

Later this month she’s putting her degree in economics on the proverbial shelf and giving up her full-time job with a mutual fund company in Burnaby to pursue a career in music.

“I have always had a love of music throughout my whole life,” Carter said, opening herself up to what new experiences lie ahead.

Carter’s website is KristinCarterMusic.com.