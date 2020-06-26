Westcoast Harmony Chorus sings O Canada. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: O Canada sung virtually in barbershop-style by 49 performers

Westcoast Harmony Chorus has been rehearsing through Zoom since March

Westcoast Harmony Chorus sings a cappella with more than 60 members of varying ages from all over the Lower Mainland – rehearsing on Wednesday evenings in Surrey.

While the coronavirus pandemic halted those physical practices, Westcoast Harmony is still performing traditional barbershop, contemporary pop, and rock arrangements together – now virtually over Zoom.

Anne Downton, a Langley member of the chorus said the group has been rehearsing together that was since March, but said they do missing singing together – but the impersonal method will have to due in the meantime.

“This was a way to sing together, and it’s been wonderful to hear the group sound again,” she said.

One of the projects that has kept Westcoast Harmony busy is a 49-person rendition of O Canada, performed through zoom and edited by Downton.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Walnut Grove Secondary students cover Pinkzebra music for final project

“We also really want to contribute to our local communities’ celebrations; we know Canada Day celebrations are looking different this year, so we wanted to be able to share our music, and hopefully bring joy to everyone who watches,” Downton said.

The members all learned and recorded their video independently at home and submitted it for editing, an undertaking Downton said will continue on into new projects.

For more information, people can visit https://westcoastsings.com.

VIDEO: O Canada sung virtually in barbershop-style by 49 performers

