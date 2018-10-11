VIDEO: One-woman Divas tour touches down in Langley

Bonnie Kilroe brings her celebrity impersonation show to the Chief Sepass Theatre Saturday.

Bonnie Kilroe, a.k.a. Patsy Cline, will be performing her Divas show in Fort Langley Saturday. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Once again, a reknowned celebrity impersonator is back in Langley performing this weekend.

Bonnie Kilroe is back with her Divas: Vegas Meets Vaudeville show in Fort Langley on Saturday.

What do Marilyn Monroe, Dolly Parton, and Cher have in common with Edith Bunker, Mae West, and Lady Gaga? Answer: Kilroe and her one-woman tour, said show promoter Rob Warwick.

“Her celebrity impersonation spectacle is one-part tribute, one-part farce that will have you laughing and crying, sometimes within a single breath,” Warwick said.

In her decade-old Divas show, Kilroe presents more than 20 characters and is known for her interactive show and high energy performance.

The show happens Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 13. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-955-5000.

