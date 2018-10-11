Bonnie Kilroe, a.k.a. Patsy Cline, will be performing her Divas show in Fort Langley Saturday. (Special to the Langley Advance)

VIDEO: One-woman Divas tour touches down in Langley

Bonnie Kilroe brings her celebrity impersonation show to the Chief Sepass Theatre Saturday.

Once again, a reknowned celebrity impersonator is back in Langley performing this weekend.

Bonnie Kilroe is back with her Divas: Vegas Meets Vaudeville show in Fort Langley on Saturday.

What do Marilyn Monroe, Dolly Parton, and Cher have in common with Edith Bunker, Mae West, and Lady Gaga? Answer: Kilroe and her one-woman tour, said show promoter Rob Warwick.

“Her celebrity impersonation spectacle is one-part tribute, one-part farce that will have you laughing and crying, sometimes within a single breath,” Warwick said.

In her decade-old Divas show, Kilroe presents more than 20 characters and is known for her interactive show and high energy performance.

The show happens Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 13. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-955-5000.

PAST COVERAGE: Impersonator among those performing in Langley

and

Vancouver entertainer Bonnie Kilroe returns to Langley’s Cascades

Previous story
Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Just Posted

Langley brothers get wheels rolling on annual Wheels 4 Refugees campaign

Used bikes, in good condition, are being collected, tuned up, and donated to refugees and homeless.

Aldergrove Legion ‘Poppy projector’ stolen

Thieves make off with ‘Remembrance’ lighting equipment within hours of installation

Langley Township candidates woo voters

A meet and greet saw candidates speak one-on-one to potential supporters.

Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn’t even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Nilsson makes 33 saves as Canucks shock Bolts 4-1

Vancouver goalie sharp in first start of season

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

Aldergrove hockey forward makes cut for Team Canada

Sarah Potomak to play for Canada in 2018 4 Nations Cup, Nov. 6-9

Man killed in Lower Mainland shooting, RCMP say

IHIT says victim ‘believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Aldergrove Kodiaks on roll with 3 wins in 3 games

Junior B hockey squad ups record to 10 points in 13 games with 3-2 win over Flames

Police nab 14 alleged thieves with ‘bait electronics’

10 Vancouver residents are facing charges

Aldergrove Kodiaks defender wins top award

Davin Padgham is the PJHL’s Junior B hockey Defenseman of the Year

Most Read