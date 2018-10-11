VIDEO: One-woman Divas tour touches down in Langley

Once again, a reknowned celebrity impersonator is back in Langley performing this weekend.
Bonnie Kilroe is back with her Divas: Vegas Meets Vaudeville show in Fort Langley on Saturday.
What do Marilyn Monroe, Dolly Parton, and Cher have in common with Edith Bunker, Mae West, and Lady Gaga? Answer: Kilroe and her one-woman tour, said show promoter Rob Warwick.
“Her celebrity impersonation spectacle is one-part tribute, one-part farce that will have you laughing and crying, sometimes within a single breath,” Warwick said.
In her decade-old Divas show, Kilroe presents more than 20 characters and is known for her interactive show and high energy performance.
The show happens Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 13. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-955-5000.
