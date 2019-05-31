Sisters Anne and Marley McKillop did some outdoor art at Sendall Gardens in Langley on Sunday. They were taking part in the annual Opus outdoor challenge. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Outdoor art challenge draws hundred to Langley parks

One-day event for artists gives them just hours to produce a finished work

When Marley McKillop heard about the Opus outdoor art challenge, the six-year-old Langley Fine Arts student knew she had to take part.

And so, on a sunny Sunday morning (May 26) in Sendall Gardens, Marley and little sister Anne, 2 1/2, were seated on a blanket, industriously painting.

Dad David McKillop smiled as he watched.

“I think we’ll do it again next year,” he said.

Professional artist Jenny Lewis, a Cloverdale resident, was back for her third challenge, mixing acrylic paint and ink.

“You come and you paint and you have a good time,” Lewis said.

For Lewis, who usually works in the secluded quiet of her indoor studio, working outdoors in a public park with passers by chatting was slightly distracting. so she listened to music on headphones as she concentrated on her subject, a tree.

It would not be a literal image of a tree, she cautioned a Langley Advance Times reporter, as she prepared to apply an explosion of colours.

READ ALSO: ‘Extraordinary’ vet captured on canvas by Aldergrove artist

Sarah Power, a graphic designer and aspiring artist from Surrey, arrived prepared for the sun with a wide-brimmed hat.

Power said there was a good chance that her work, in watercolours, would form part of her upcoming exhibitions in October, at what she described as a Crescent beach pop-up.

Elsewhere in Sendall Gardens, other artists of varying ages and abilities were also trying a hand at capturing the beauty of the four-acre park located at 202 Street and 50 Avenue.

They were among an estimated 240 people in Langley who took part in the eighth annual Opus outdoor competition, painting at various outdoor Langley locations before returning to the central site, a tent in Portage Park, to draw for prizes.

Participants only had a few hours to produce a finished work.

The event started at 10 a.m. and all artists were required to have their work completed by in time for the prize draw at 5 p.m.

It was not a “juried” contest, coordinator Chakara Brown explained.

“We want to to get the whole province painting,” Brown said.

Prizes ranged from $20 to around $250.

Marley McKillop was thrilled when she drew a prize — $50 worth of paint.

Challenges were also staged in Coquitlam, downtown Vancouver, Granville Island, Kelowna, North Vancouver and Victoria.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Artist Jenny Lewis mixed acrylic paint and ink for her contribution to the Opus Paint Challenge. Lewis, a Cloverdale resident, was one of dozens who took part at various Langley locations. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Sarah Power worked in water colours. The graphic designer was preparing for an exhibition of her work in Crescent Beach in October. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

Just Posted

Langley swimmer joins national team

Hillary Metcalfe is off to Italy next month with Team Canada

PHOTOS: Mounties and teachers play ball against Aldergrove high school students

Annual game unifies once-struggling students and RCMP

New Langley elementary school to open in 2021

Funding was announced for the next elementary school in Willoughby

Pro players craft course of their dreams and biggest in B.C.

Aldergrove’s newest park Raptors Knoll opens on Saturday atop old landfill

One too many ‘close calls’ at intersection near Aldergrove school

Shortreed parents plead with Township for red light to increase safety

VIDEO: Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

Raptors playoff run ‘bittersweet’ for former Vancouver Grizzlies owner

Arthur Griffiths already owned Canucks when he tried to bring NBA team to B.C.

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

White Rock RCMP receive report of person with gun, ended up being someone vaping

Police swarm vehicle near Oxford Street and Marine Drive

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Most Read