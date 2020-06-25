Porter’s Coffee and tea House in Murrayville is offering livestream concerts every Friday. (Langley Advance Times files)

VIDEO: Porter’s presents ‘Friday Night Live’

Murrayville bistro offers livestreamed music every Friday on Facebook amid COVID restrictions

It’s been mid-March since Porter’s Coffee and Tea House has been able to host musicians in its historic Murrayville Five Points location.

Though guests still can’t physically come to enjoy live music, Porter’s is hosting bands again and live streaming their performance on Facebook every Friday night.

Sugar ‘N Sage performed for an hour on June 19 while Garth and the Guys and Sweet Max took turns sharing the stage earlier in the month.

People are encouraged to tune in to Porter’s music feature, which the are calling Friday Night Live, until audiences are physically able to join the musicians.

An online tip jar is included with each performance so people watching have the option to send performers compensation for their music.

People can tune in at www.facebook.com/portersbistrolangley or visit portersbistro.com for more info and full menus.

Porters is currently open for takeout, online orders, and limited dine-in seating.

