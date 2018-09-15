VIDEO: Public gives Aldergrove’s new rec centre a spin at free open house

Admission to the recently completed Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) was free and despite heavy rain several people took the opportunity to try out the new multi-use facility.
The centre boasts a fitness centre and studio room, an arena, an elevated walking track, multi-purpose rooms, and more.
But most people wanted to try out the Pacific Zone and water park at the ACUCC’s Otter Co-op OutdoorExperience. The Pacific Zone, featuring a covered, six-lane, 25-metre competitive swimming pool with a deep end for diving, a shallower leisure pool, hot tub, sauna, and steam room, are open year-round.
Isaac Bredeman tried out everything but his favourite activity when visiting the new rec centre are the water slides.
“I’d say the slides. I think they’re just fast and twisty and fun,” the boy said.
The rest of the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience has a seasonally open water park with full sized-water slides, a tidal pool, current channel, a children’s aqua play structure, dry playground, and picnic area.
The facility was also possible because of the contributions from many businesses, groups, and individuals in the community as well as a nearly $10 million from the federal government.
To learn more, visit tol.ca/acucc.