Some teams held hockey practice on Sept. 15 but several hours of ice time that day was devoted to free public skating as part of the open house at the new Aldergrove rec centre. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Public gives Aldergrove’s new rec centre a spin at free open house

The Township invited in the public to try out all the amenities Saturday.

Admission to the recently completed Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) was free and despite heavy rain several people took the opportunity to try out the new multi-use facility.

The centre boasts a fitness centre and studio room, an arena, an elevated walking track, multi-purpose rooms, and more.

But most people wanted to try out the Pacific Zone and water park at the ACUCC’s Otter Co-op OutdoorExperience. The Pacific Zone, featuring a covered, six-lane, 25-metre competitive swimming pool with a deep end for diving, a shallower leisure pool, hot tub, sauna, and steam room, are open year-round.

[Story continues below video]

Isaac Bredeman tried out everything but his favourite activity when visiting the new rec centre are the water slides.

“I’d say the slides. I think they’re just fast and twisty and fun,” the boy said.

The rest of the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience has a seasonally open water park with full sized-water slides, a tidal pool, current channel, a children’s aqua play structure, dry playground, and picnic area.

The facility was also possible because of the contributions from many businesses, groups, and individuals in the community as well as a nearly $10 million from the federal government.

To learn more, visit tol.ca/acucc.

 

Aldergrove Rotary Club members Bill Storie, Ian Elliott, Pauline Buck and George Bryce were at the open house of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre to show their support for the project. The club will contribute $17,000 over five years for the multipurpose room. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Kevin and isaac Bredeman took advantage of the open house on Sept. 15 to try out all the amenities at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. But they are no strangers to the centre, having been there before. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Colin Ayres, of Brookswood, worked out at the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Saturday when the public could try out the amenities for free. Ayres have found work in the centre’s water park. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

