VIDEO: Puppets, princes, poison, and pirates mix on stage

Families gathered on picnic blankets around the outskirts of the crowd, while others relaxed in lawn chairs where space allowed between the risers. It was a full house, once again, for the Bard in the Valley’s free showing of Cymbeline.

One of Shakespeare’s less known plays, Cymbeline brought to the Langley City Spirit Square a collection of princes, pirates, poisons, princesses, and puppetry. That mixed with the bard’s wit and humour had crowds laughing pretty consistently through the two-plus hour theatrical performance.

Bard in the Valley, a Langley group that has been devoted to bringing Shakespearean productions to the stage since 2010, selected Cymbeline for its 2023 showing.

Directed by Dayna Coulter, this play opened at Township 7 winery earlier this month, running for eight paid shows. The team then relocated to Douglas Park last week, for the four free showings that ran Thursday to Sunday. Now, the show is being relocated to Bakerview Farms in Abbotsford for three more paid showings, before the season wraps.

Indication are that Bard in the Valley will be presenting Twelfth Night in December, and return to the outdoor stages next summer with The Winter’s Tale, announced Bard’s vice president Dylan Coulter.

“I love to celebrate the work of the bard,” he said. “What better way than to listen to his words being performed under an open sky on a beautiful summer evening.”

More information about the theatre group can be found online at bardinthevalley.com.

