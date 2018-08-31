Langley’s Const. Justine Rogawski, a member of the RCMP Musical Ride, and Honour performed for a sold-out crowd on Friday night at Thunderbird Showpark. The event was hosted by the City of Langley. Another performance is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. There is a waiting list for tickets. Brenda Anderson Langley Times

VIDEO: RCMP Musical Ride thrills sold-out crowd at Thunderbird Showpark

The Langley RCMP Musical Ride performed to a sold-out crowd at Thunderbird Showpark on Friday night.

And it was a distinctly Canadian affair.

The show — set almost exclusively to music by Canadian artists, including Great Big Sea, Bryan Adams, Shania Twain and even the Hockey Night in Canada theme — featured intricate precision riding by more than 30 Mounties from across Canada wearing iconic Red Serge.

READ MORE: RCMP musical ride returns to Langley

Live musical performances, a riding skills presentation by the Campbell Valley Pony Club and a police dog demonstration preceded the main event.

The performance was hosted by the City of Langley

A second show is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. There is currently a waiting list for tickets.

 

