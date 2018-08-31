VIDEO: RCMP Musical Ride thrills sold-out crowd at Thunderbird Showpark

The Langley RCMP Musical Ride performed to a sold-out crowd at Thunderbird Showpark on Friday night.
And it was a distinctly Canadian affair.
The show — set almost exclusively to music by Canadian artists, including Great Big Sea, Bryan Adams, Shania Twain and even the Hockey Night in Canada theme — featured intricate precision riding by more than 30 Mounties from across Canada wearing iconic Red Serge.
Live musical performances, a riding skills presentation by the Campbell Valley Pony Club and a police dog demonstration preceded the main event.
The performance was hosted by the City of Langley
A second show is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. There is currently a waiting list for tickets.