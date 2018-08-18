VIDEO: Saturday was devoted to the arts in Langley City

More than 200 visual and performing artists were joined by several thousand people on the one-way strip of Fraser Highway for the 25th annual Arts Alive festival on Saturday.

Artists and artisans come from around the region and beyond to take part alongside local community groups that want to showcase their artist side, and downtown businesses.

For the past four years, New Directions English Language School has had a booth at Arts Alive.

Spokesperson Yvonne Hopp explained that the school provides the space for its adult students who are learning English to showcase their art. This year’s artists included a samba dancer, painters, a woman who makes custom clay sculptures, and a photographer.

She said the event is a chance for the students to meet lots of people, practice their language skills, learn how to market their art, and get to know the community.

People had the chance to check out visual arts at the many booths, live music as the various stages, treats, community booths, and more at Arts Alive on Saturday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Kailee Biewer (foreground) models the unique creations of Monica Hird, of Langley. Hird had earmarked proceeds from sales for the Oddfellows and Rebekahs. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Ron Smallwood, of Surrey, does folk art such as this sculpture, and has his art venue in Murrayville. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Shelby Munro makes Sweat Peas, little sculptures meant to bring a smile to people’s faces. Her art was for sale at the Stepping Stone Society booth. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Frank brought his handmade wooden toys from Burnaby. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Clay Ravens was one of the live musical acts at Arts Alive on Saturday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Toots Tucker and Lorna Neuman were volunteers at the Arts Alive festival on Saturday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Music was performed on various stages around the Arts Alive grounds. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The kids area had crafts and more. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Demonstrations, activities, games, and more were at Arts Alive. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Jeannette Lavallee is a painter, creating the purple piece in the center of the image while Dalena Lazaroff makes bath bombs and and paints. They were at the Bridge Art Studio display at Arts Alive. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

