Theatre in the Country presents an online production of Nana’s Naughty Knickers by Katherine DiSavino. (Theatre in the Country/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: See Nana’s Naughty Knickers online this weekend

Langley’s Theatre in the Country performs productions live through Zoom

Since early April, Langley’s Theatre in the Country (TIC) has been presenting live streaming productions to a growing audience of viewers.

So far, they have presented 12 distinct scripts from one-acts to full plays from material largely in the public domain.

With a rotating group of 45 plus performers they have offered shows from Oscar Wilde to the Thin Man series.

This week they will present their first full length modern play, Nana’s Naughty Knickers, with playwright, Katherine Disavino in attendance via Zoom from Los Angeles.

DiSavino is a Los Angeles writer who serves as an executive story editor on CW’s Nancy Drew.

Her four published plays have been translated into multiple languages and performed around the world.

What protagonist Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer, quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget.

It seems her sweet Grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five borough area! Will her Nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

READ MORE: VIDEO: Theatre in the Country offering weekly performances through Zoom

When Theatre in the Country shuttered its doors on March 16, artistic director Reg Parks said they had no idea when or if they would reopen, but they started planning on how to keep their performers and patrons active and engaged in a live theatre experience.

“The idea is simple: using their bank of over 45 performers they will perform a new costumed, readers theatre show each weekend on Friday and Saturday night,” he said. “The audience that has been asked to pay what they can starting at $5. It is the company’s hope that no one needs to miss out on a play just because of financial uncertainty caused by a layoff or otherwise.”

Parks said TIC will open their doors with a two-person musical titled The Last 5 Years by Jason Robert Brown.

It will feature two veteran TIC performers, and an audience reduced to 50 from their normal capacity of 200.

Other shows will also be offered with casts of two to five and will be announced at a later date.

Theatre in the Country is a community based dinner-theatre which was founded by Reg and Erin Parks in 2013.

It was first located in Maple Ridge, before moving to downtown Langley three years ago.

Nana’s Naughty Knickers will be performed nightly on July 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and information on upcoming performance is available at https://theatreinthecountry.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyLive theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Just Posted

VIDEO: See Nana’s Naughty Knickers online this weekend

Langley’s Theatre in the Country performs productions live through Zoom

Reopen pools to swimmers, Langley Township urged

Council asked by Langley Olympians club to follow the lead of Langley City and other communities

VIDEO: Langley cheer clubs resume in-studio practices, at a distance

Tape marks used to maintain social distancing

‘You will be missed’: Memorial goes up to victim of fatal Langley house fire

Flowers, messages and photo placed at scene of blaze that killed three

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Transportation Safety Board to investigate

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

Most Read