VIDEO: See Nana’s Naughty Knickers online this weekend

Theatre in the Country presents an online production of Nana’s Naughty Knickers by Katherine DiSavino. (Theatre in the Country/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Since early April, Langley’s Theatre in the Country (TIC) has been presenting live streaming productions to a growing audience of viewers.

So far, they have presented 12 distinct scripts from one-acts to full plays from material largely in the public domain.

With a rotating group of 45 plus performers they have offered shows from Oscar Wilde to the Thin Man series.

This week they will present their first full length modern play, Nana’s Naughty Knickers, with playwright, Katherine Disavino in attendance via Zoom from Los Angeles.

DiSavino is a Los Angeles writer who serves as an executive story editor on CW’s Nancy Drew.

Her four published plays have been translated into multiple languages and performed around the world.

What protagonist Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer, quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget.

It seems her sweet Grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five borough area! Will her Nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

READ MORE: VIDEO: Theatre in the Country offering weekly performances through Zoom

When Theatre in the Country shuttered its doors on March 16, artistic director Reg Parks said they had no idea when or if they would reopen, but they started planning on how to keep their performers and patrons active and engaged in a live theatre experience.

“The idea is simple: using their bank of over 45 performers they will perform a new costumed, readers theatre show each weekend on Friday and Saturday night,” he said. “The audience that has been asked to pay what they can starting at $5. It is the company’s hope that no one needs to miss out on a play just because of financial uncertainty caused by a layoff or otherwise.”

Parks said TIC will open their doors with a two-person musical titled The Last 5 Years by Jason Robert Brown.

It will feature two veteran TIC performers, and an audience reduced to 50 from their normal capacity of 200.

Other shows will also be offered with casts of two to five and will be announced at a later date.

Theatre in the Country is a community based dinner-theatre which was founded by Reg and Erin Parks in 2013.

It was first located in Maple Ridge, before moving to downtown Langley three years ago.

Nana’s Naughty Knickers will be performed nightly on July 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and information on upcoming performance is available at https://theatreinthecountry.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyLive theatre