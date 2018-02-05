VIDEO: Soulful and meaningful, Batten releases new single as tribute to recording legend

While recording her latest album, Under the Covers in Muscle Shoals, Karen Lee Batten had a chance to meet and interact with FAME Studios founder Rick Hall – who has since passed away. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley musician Karen Lee Batten never sang the song Sweet Home Alabama.

But last week, she released a remake of the legendary single, the first song from her new album Under the Covers in Muscle Shoals – and she has quite the story to tell around its release.

Her take not only features some of the swampers who originally recorded the song back in the 1970s, but she recorded it in the same studio where it was originally produced, and she’s now turned it into a tribute to FAME Studio founder Rick Hall – who passed away a month ago.

Sweet Home Alabama was cut, along with 10 and a half others songs (two of them run together, she explained) recorded in only four day at the studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where most of the soul classics were recorded in the 1960s and ’70s. And Hall took time out, while Batten was there recording, to come and visit.

“I’ve actually never sang that song in my life before, until I sang it down in the studio of FAME,” she said, explaining why she chose to tackle such a famous song.

“I actually got to cut that song with some of the original guys who played on it with Lynyrd Skynyrd back in the day. So, if there was going to be any time I was going to sing that song, it was going to be then. So, I feel pretty amazing to have that opportunity,” she said.

“The cherry was the moment Rick Hall came down to the studio saying ‘I heard there was an artists worth coming down for.’ Here was the founder of Fame, the man who originally produced all these great songs, standing on the floor while we cut, sitting behind his console, while I sang,” Batten recounted.

“Everything about that moment is completely unexplainable,” she added, noting that just recounding it put her into tears.

“It was completely surreal, totally overwhelming.”

Sadly, before she could release the song, Hall passed away back on Jan. 2.

Batten said she’s “I’m not sure how I got so luck to have met him, but this girl feels pretty damn lucky.”

This is not just an album, she told the Langley Advance. It’s an opportunity, she said, to recognize and thank some of the world’s best ever musicians – artists whose accomplishments in the music industry are legendary, not only with songs such as Sweet Home Alabama, but also Aretha Franklin’s Respect and Mustang Sally by Wilson Pickett.

“I had the surreal experience of standing in the same place, in the same studio, with some of the original musicians – The Swampers – and record this tune for my up-and-coming album. It’s was truly one of the best moments of my life and career to date,” Batten insisted.

“There were so many important people… I shook hands with these people… I sang with these people… My jaw was on the floor the whole time,” she said. “It was such a crazy experience just to be near these people… They are forever my friends.”

Batten is a country music singer who first became a household name in 2003, during the launch of Canadian Idol, when she made it to the top 11 performers. She went on to release her debut album in 2005, and has been the winner of the female vocalist of the year multiple times as she continues to record, perform, and participate in a number of local fundraising intiatives in and around her hometown of Langley.

A tour is in the works, and she’s not sure where it will take her. She’s expecting to perform both in Alabama and in Canada.

She’s slated to perform in Vancouver on April 21, Surrey in July, and Merritt in August, but thetour dates are still coming.

Who knows where else itm ight take us,” she said. “I will go wherever it wants me to go.”

