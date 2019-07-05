The Key Collective plays classic songs and original tunes at McBurney Plaza for Sounds of Summer. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

VIDEO: Summer in the City – July 5 to 12

Boppin’ in the Plaza, Sounds of Summer, and more fun this week in Langley

The Key Collective played some classic Beatles tunes, golden oldies, and even a few original songs on Wednesday night in McBurney Plaza. The band is part of Langley City’s Sounds of Summer series which feature different local musicians each week.

There are a lot of live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, July 5 to 12.

Boppin’ in the Plaza is July 5 from 6 – 8 p.m. in McBurney Plaza.

This concert features a live performance from The Seabillys and is put on through You’ve Gotta Have Friends, a local Langley organization aimed at getting community members interacting and celebrating their common interests.

The Seabillys play traditional Celtic music and original tunes inspired by classic folk, pop, and bluegrass music.

There will be a cash-only concession. The event is free and open to all ages.

The LAPD Pickleball Tournament welcomes spectators to come watch at Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres, Friday through Sunday July 5-7.

The action starts at 9 a.m. each day and is free for all ages.

Sounds of Summer welcomes a new artist Wednesday, July 10 at McBurney Plaza. Classic rock and country artist Jim Abbott will be playing from 7 – 8 p.m. The performance is free and open to all ages.

Party in the Park at Linwood Park on Friday July 12 goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be bouncy castles, a giant slip ‘n slide, obstacle courses, face painting, and a BBQ.

Hosted by Southgate Church, anyone is welcome to attend. Linwood Park is located at 201A Street and Michaud Cres.

Dancing in the Park welcomes movers and shakers to Douglas Park July 12 for an evening of Argentine Tango from 7 – 9 p.m. Taught by local instructors from Dancing for Dessert, anyone is welcome to hop up on the Spirit Square stage and give some lessons a try.

