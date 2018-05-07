VIDEO: The Circus comes to Aldergrove!

The crowds “oohed” and “aahed” and applauded wildly for the circus this past weekend in Aldergrove.

Large and appreciative audiences turned out for the big show under the big top as the Great Benjamins Circus performed for a series of shows over the weekend, May 4-7.

The performances featured all the time-honoured favorites, from the clowns and jugglers to the highwire acrobatics and even a “Human Cannonball.”

The entertainment was non-stop for 90 minutes, apart from a brief intermission halfway through the shows.

Many of those in the crowd are eager to see them again and hope the Great Benjamins Circus makes its way back again in future years.