VIDEO: Tribute band brings ABBA magic to Langley stage

Abra Cadabra, featuring Langley’s own Jonas Falle, will be performing next week at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Ryan Langevin, one of the four musicians that make up Abra Cadabra, will be performing at home next week.

Okay, not his home any longer (he now hails from Maple Ridge), but this is his hometown.

Langevin, who brings his years of talent to the piano keys, will be joined by the rest of the ABBA-tribute band.

They have performed throughout North America during the past 15-plus years, including a few times in past here in Langley. Now, they will be on stage at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley next Thursday, Feb 15.

For more than 15 years Vancouver’s Abra Cadabra has been bringing the timeless and uplifting music of ABBA to audiences of all ages and cultures across the world, said show promoter Rob Warwick of Rock•It Boy Entertainment.

“From Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando and Waterloo to Does Your Mother Know, S.O.S., Take a Chance on Me, Voulez Vous, and Knowing Me Knowing You, this high-energy and captivating stage show keeps the music of this Swedish Super Group alive in a fresh, respectful and classy way,” he said.

“Rather than impersonate the original members of the band, Abra Cadabra prefers to recreate and celebrate the amazing music and legacy of ABBA with powerful vocals, outstanding musicians, dancers, costumes and stories about the one and only ABBA,” Warwick elaborated.

“From Kuala Lumpur to Orlando, Florida and Vancouver to Monterrey, Mexico, Abra Cadabra takes you on a magical journey through all your favourite ABBA songs & memories. It is a fantastic show that you will not want to miss,” Warwick added.

The show, paying tribute to the Swedish superstars, begins at 7:30 p.m., with tickets available in advance at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca. Tickets are $45.