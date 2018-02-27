VIDEO: TWU alum still keeping it clean with travelling improv show

A former Langley student and his posse regale Fraser Valley audience with some humour.

Andrew Bright sees no reason why comedy can’t be clean.

That was his philosophy back in 1996, when the Trinity Western University alumni started the Panic Squad.

And that’s still his belief today, when the improviser – accompanied by several fellow comedians from across the Lower Mainland and into western Washington – get together to perform.

They’re bringing their humour to a stage in Abbotsford this weekend, bringing back their popular improv show to the Gallery 7 Theatre stage.

“If you have watched the hit T.V. show, Whose Line is it Anyway?, you will know exactly what’s in store for this entertaining evening of fun. However, there will be one distinctive difference: the comedy will be totally clean,” said Gallery 7s Ken Hildebrandt.

“Panic Squad & Friends comedy improv returns to regale Fraser Valley audiences with their unique brand of super-clean, super-funny comedy improv,” he elaborated.

Hildebrandt called the Panic Squad’s annual visit a highlight of the season.

“Using only suggestions provided by the audience, Panic Squad leaps in to action, creating scenes right out of thin air. The results are side-splitting hilarity… They never fail to bring on the funny. And because their brand of humour is clean humour, the whole family can enjoy the fun.”

During the past 20-plus years since Bright conceived of the Panic Squad, they have been performing across the United States and Canada for hundreds of churches, businesses, national conferences and top Fortune 500 corporations. They have appeared on CBC, CTV, 100 Huntley Street, JCTV, CBS and more.

Tickets for the Friday’s 7:30 p.m. show at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, in Abbotsford, are available at www.gallery7theatre.com or by calling or 1-800-665-8828. They are $25/adults, $20/seniors and students, and $15/children (aged 12 and younger).

• Click here to read more about Andrew Bright