VIDEO: TWU back with Christmas at the Chan

The long-awaited return of Trinity Western University’s Christmas concert is here.

Back for the first time in two years, Christmas at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts in Vancouver is happening on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The afternoon concert will feature TWU’s choral ensembles plus a full orchestra, all under the direction of award-winning conductor Dr. Joel Tranquilla.

Since 2004, Christmas at the Chan has been a tradition for many people throughout the Lower Mainland.

This year’s choral and orchestral event showcases choirs from Trinity Western University’s School of the Arts, Media + Culture, including TWU’s Chamber Choir, Chamber Singers, and Klemata Chorale (formerly Masterworks Chorus), all led by Dr. Tranquilla.

Singers from the Langley Fine Arts School Chamber Choir, led by choral director Jonny Michel, will be joining Trinity Western’s choirs as special guests.

This year’s program will also feature harpist Janelle Nadeau, and the repertoire includes John Rutter’s festive “Gloria,” new carol arrangements, and the five-movement Christmas cantata, “Winter Nights,” by Toronto composer Stephanie Martin.

Martin’s moving work will be woven together with timely selections from Canadian and international contemporary female composers. In tune with the spirit of the season, program highlights include many traditional Christmas favourites.

Mystery and anticipation are the themes of this long-awaited event.

Evoking “the sense of awe and wonder at the Incarnation,” the music speaks to the moment when “the invisible is seen, the intangible is touched.” Aptly, the title of the program is “Inexpressible Mystery,” taken from a 4th-century poem set to music by Tawnie Olson.

Concert listeners will be immersed within the rich sounds of this festive production, which features close to 100 singers and a full orchestra performing within the exceptional acoustics of the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.

Students and alumni in TWU’s music program have the joy and delight of sharing their talent and hard work in this year-end event, said Tranquilla.

Throughout the concert, TWU students appear in a variety of vocal groups, arrangements, and musical styles, providing singers with the rich learning experience of concert hall performance.

“Trinity Western University is grateful for the generous support of the Chan Endowment Fund of the University of British Columbia in bringing to life this musical gift to the wider community,” he said.

Tickets for the 2:30 p.m. show are $27.50 and available online at chancentre.com.

