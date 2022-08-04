VIDEO: Visitors catch local artists in action at Sendall Gardens

Barbara Sharp was one of the artists at a live painting event in Langley City’s Sendall Gardens. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Arriving a little early at the annual art event did turn out to be a smart decision for Aldergrove resident and artist Barbara Sharp.

Sharp had her easel and canvas set up by 10 a.m., with the event set to begin at 10:30.

Painting under the shade of a big tree, with a fountain running next to her and beautiful scenery in front of her, Sharp said “indeed I got the best spot.”

Participating in the Langley Arts Council’s annual Art in the Park event, Sharp was one of the many artists who converged on Sendall Gardens for a live painting party.

The free event on Saturday, July 30 was open to the public, and people could catch the artists in action and interact with them in person.

RELATED: Langley Art Council hosts novel live portrait painting competition

Many learned, for instance, that Sharp returned to her hobby during the pandemic and said she loves painting nature and animals.

She was excited when the arts council announced it was hosting Art in the Park again at the city sanctuary.

“The Sendall Gardens is very beautiful. I was very happy when they told me they are doing the event here,” she said.

A member of the arts council, Sharp said she participates in many of the programs that the organizations runs.

She describes her art as “funky” and even runs a Facebook page called ‘Funky Art by Sharpie.’

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council gets $40,000 from Victoria

Also in the park Saturday was the Langley Arts Council team, who had a information booth set up in the centre of the garden. Helping artists and visitors, 19-year-old Brahmleen Deol is working as a program assistant for the council.

“This [Art in the Park] is a free community event… just to get a lot of artists to talk and share their ideas,” she said.

The arts council also runs a live painting event every Saturday at its office, located at 26770 29th Ave., in Aldergrove. In addition, they are also organizing a kids camp in the coming weeks.

For more information, people can visit the arts council website, langleyarts.ca.

.